Warriors Trade Idea Lands Ideal $54M Kristaps Porzingis Replacement

Though the Golden State Warriors are far away from title contention, amid the strong play of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and franchise star Stephen Curry, perhaps making a trade to find a Kristaps Porzingis replacement could be the best way for the team to stay competitive for a few more seasons amid all the injuries it is currently facing.

The Warriors are reportedly exploring a Porzingis trade, but with his health, it will be tough to move the sidelined big man. With that, Golden State could go after a few other centers who might be available to take his spot, and one player previously linked to the team could be a great fit: Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas has a ton of forwards, and with Gafford reportedly on the trade block, the Warriors could make a deal to add the athletic big man to fill a major hole in the lineup and potentially set the team up for one more playoff push led by Curry.

Warriors Idea For Daniel Gafford To Replace Kristaps Porzingis

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been consistently mentioned as a top landing spot if the Mavericks trade Gafford, the Warriors are rumored to have interest in him as well.

The rim-running big would significantly help the frontcourt with Porzingis still out, and if it’s for the right price, it’s easy to see Golden State’s front office sending out a decent package to Dallas for the 28-year-old.

Writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Siddhant Gupta proposed a Warriors trade idea that would see Gafford arrive in the Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Moses Moody, Gui Santos, 2028 first-round pick (top-14 protected)

“Daniel Gafford is a name that the Warriors have been linked with in the past. Although the trade hasn’t materialized, primarily due to the front office’s unwillingness to part with draft capital, there is reason to believe that now may be the right time to pull the trigger on such a deal,” Gupta wrote.

“As things stand, the Warriors are roughly $350,000 below the second apron. To absorb Daniel Gafford’s incoming cap hit of $17.2 million, the Dubs would need to part with at least $16.9 million in salary. Hence, by packaging Moses Moody ($12.5 million) and Gui Santos ($4.6 million), the Dubs send out roughly $17.1 million, giving them just enough flexibility to remain below the second apron.”

While trading Porzingis would likely be ideal for Golden State, it’s a lot easier said than done. Additionally, Dallas would want back young players in return, and amid the new Kyrie Irving trade rumors, perhaps adding a secondary scorer like Moody, as well as a key draft asset, could be enough to see Gafford land with the Warriors.

Why Golden State Does This Deal

Though trading Moody amid his injury recovery would be a brutal decision for Golden State, if it means capitalizing on the magic between Curry and Lendeborg in the uncertain amount of time they have with the two, that could be enough motivation for the front office to make a trade idea like this one for Gafford.

Porzingis has no estimated return timeline, and with him out indefinitely, the Warriors have minimal frontcourt depth. Outside of Draymond Green and Al Horford, neither of whom are consistent at this point in their respective careers, Golden State lacks a true big man, especially one with the athleticism and defensive upside of someone like Gafford. He isn’t a great shooter, but with Curry, Lendeborg, and Brandin Podziemski, he wouldn’t be asked to hit outside shots.

“The benefits of such a trade for the Warriors are pretty straightforward: the Dubs finally address their big man issues,” Gupta wrote on why this trade idea is worth it for Golden State. “Daniel Gafford’s addition not only solidifies Golden State’s big man rotation, but it also gives them a genuine center to add to their starting lineup. More importantly, given the type of player Gafford is, it gives the Dubs the kind of center they need.”

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“For all intents and purposes, Daniel Gafford is a typical blue-collar big man. While he doesn’t have the offensive versatility of players like Nikola Jokic or Victor Wembanyama, Gafford possesses remarkable athleticism, defensive instincts, and a high motor. These qualities would fit perfectly into the Warriors’ motion offense.”

Gafford is averaging 8.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, and two blocks on 70% shooting in six games for the Mavericks this season. While the efficiency is still there, those numbers are a bit down from years past due to Dallas’ forward and center depth chart. But with that, he could have lower value and potentially be more available in a trade.

Despite previous reports about Gafford as a moveable player for the Mavericks, it’s uncertain if the team’s front office would trade him to a West rival, or the interest in a package like this one the Warriors would give up.

But even still, if Gafford becomes available, he’s the ideal fit for Golden State as long as Porzingis remains out, which, according to recent reports, could be a long time.