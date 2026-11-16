Houston Rockets Get Amen Thompson Injury Update

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson is coming off a game where he had 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists on 8/11 and 3/3 from three-point range. Amen Thompson is now questionable due to a knee issue, according to Underdog NBA. As of right now, it is just deemed knee soreness, and he may sit out as a precaution.

If Houston Rockets Guard Thompson Can’t Play

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets goes to the basket in front of Alex Sarr #20 and Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Thompson is the Rockets’ best perimeter defender and most athletic player. It’s hard to stop him when he gets downhill towards the rim. He can jump out of the building and is an amazing rebounder for a guard. In fact, he’s a great rebounder overall, not just as a guard. Thompson guards every team’s best player every night and never takes plays off.

He is a key part of this Houston team, and if he can’t go, they will miss him in a big way. The Rockets will need to find production from someone else. As of right now, it doesn’t seem to be a big issue, though, and the injury is just deemed knee soreness.

Next Man Up

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball against Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Toyota Center on November 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

If Thompson can’t go, then it’ll give a player like Reed Sheppard a chance to play. A player like Sheppard is someone who’s trying to fight and earn more minutes in a game. Monday night will be his opportunity to do so if Thompson can’t play.

Thompson is one of the toughest players in the league, and if he feels like he can play, then he will. He rarely misses games and has been one of the most reliable players since entering the league. Whether he plays or not, the Rockets are one of the deepest teams in the league and have multiple players who can step up.