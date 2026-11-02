Houston Rockets Issue Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics (Nov. 2)

The Houston Rockets have been one of the best teams in the NBA for the first two weeks of the season.

The Rockets are 5-1 entering tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics, another team with just one loss so far. They host the Celtics at the Toyota Center as part of their current three-game homestand.

Alperen Sengun leads the team in points per game, while Kevin Durant remains deadly on offense as ever. Jabari Smith Jr. appears to be taking the leap, and Amen Thompson‘s defense continues to shine.

However, the return of Fred VanVleet this season has stabilized the Rockets in what could be a very promising campaign.

Houston Rockets Injury Report vs. Celtics

The Houston Rockets have five players on their injury report, but only three of them are dealing with injuries.

Here is the Rockets’ full injury report against the Boston Celtics:

Steven Adams | Out | Right Soleus Strain

Reed Sheppard | Questionable | Low Back Strain

Clint Capela | Questionable | Right Ankle Sprain

Quadir Copeland | Out | G League Two-Way Contract

Julian Phillips | Out | G League Two-Way Contract

Rockets Injury Report Explained

Steven Adams has only played one game this season so far. He suffered his injury during a team practice before the start of the season. He was cleared to play in the Rockets’ second game of the campaign against the San Antonio Spurs.

Adams had four points and two rebounds in nine minutes, but the Rockets decided to give him a rest to fully recover from the strained right soleus muscle.

According to Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire, Adams was initially ruled out for one to two weeks. It’s been more than a week since he last played, which means he could be nearing his return.

Reed Sheppard has missed the last two games because of his back injury. He is considered day-to-day and could be upgraded to available against the Celtics.

Clint Capela sprained his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is also considered day-to-day, like Sheppard. It’s also possible for him to get cleared before tonight’s tip-off.

As for Quadir Copeland and Julian Phillips, they are signed to two-way contracts. They are ruled out when inactive for the game or sent to the G League to get reps.