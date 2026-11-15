Rockets Get Major Steven Adams Update That Could Change Ime Udoka’s Rotation

The Houston Rockets are getting back one of the NBA’s most effective offensive rebounders just as their frontcourt depth is being tested.

Steven Adams has been cleared to return Sunday against the Washington Wizards after missing nearly a month with a right soleus strain.

The veteran center was upgraded to available on the NBA’s official 12:30 p.m. ET injury report, putting him in position to play for the first time since Houston’s second game of the season.

His return comes with the Rockets riding a three-game winning streak and holding a 10-3 record.

But coach Ime Udoka still faces a frontcourt challenge.

Clint Capela remains sidelined with a right ankle sprain, leaving Adams as Houston’s primary experienced backup behind Alperen Sengun.

Steven Adams Brings Elite Offensive Rebounding Back to Rockets

Adams’ value extends well beyond his modest scoring numbers.

The 33-year-old has spent much of his career among the NBA’s most productive offensive rebounders.

During the 2021-22 season with Memphis, Adams led the league with 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, collecting 349 in 76 appearances.

He was even more productive the following season, averaging a career-high 5.1 offensive rebounds in 42 games before injuries interrupted his campaign.

That average exceeded every qualifying player’s mark that season, although Adams did not play enough games to qualify for the official leaderboard.

His rebounding dominance continued after joining Houston.

During the 2024-25 season, Adams averaged 2.9 offensive rebounds despite playing just 13.7 minutes per game.

Last season, he increased that figure to 4.5 offensive boards in 22.8 minutes, grabbing 145 offensive rebounds across 32 appearances.

His 22.3% offensive rebounding rate also underscored how frequently he created extra possessions for Houston.

Those numbers explain why his return could immediately strengthen the Rockets’ second-chance scoring.

Adams doesn’t need plays called for him. His work begins when a teammate misses.

Houston Regains Frontcourt Depth After Sengun’s 43-Point Game

Houston enters Sunday’s matchup following a 125-118 victory over Utah on Friday.

Sengun delivered 43 points and 12 rebounds, while Kevin Durant added 22 points.

The Rockets collected 18 offensive rebounds against the Jazz, showing their ability to create extra possessions even without Adams and Capela.

Now, Udoka has another option to sustain that physical approach.

Adams’ screening should also benefit Houston’s perimeter players, particularly Durant and the team’s developing guards.

His return could allow Sengun to spend fewer minutes battling opposing centers while giving the Rockets a more traditional interior presence when their starting big man rests.

Still, Houston may proceed cautiously.

Adams played just over eight minutes in his only previous appearance this season, and the Rockets have not announced whether he will face a minutes restriction.

Houston also visits the Miami Heat on Monday, creating a back-to-back situation immediately after his return.

For Udoka, the immediate benefit is flexibility.

The Rockets have managed to win without two of their veteran centers. Now, they are getting back a player who has made a career out of turning missed shots into another chance to score.