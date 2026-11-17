Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson has been listed as questionable for their Wednesday night game, per Underdog NBA. Thompson has been dealing with knee soreness and even missed the team’s last game against the Miami Heat. Thompson has been having his best season so far and has even had an improved offense compared to his previous seasons.

Rockets Guard Thompson Listed as Questionable

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 11: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket during the first quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Thompson’s injury doesn’t seem to be a serious one. It appears to be just knee soreness, the same thing that kept him out against the Heat in their previous game. This is more of a precaution to protect his knee. Questionable doesn’t mean that he won’t play at all; it means there is still a chance that he can play.

Thompson has been one of the toughest players in the league since coming in. His style of play is one that you have to be cautious about when it comes to minor knee injuries. He’s a player that jumps high and his constantly going for rebounds and dunks, so any minor knee injury is a risk to play him.

How Thompson’s Potential Absence Could Impact Houston

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 11: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets shoots a layup during the third quarter of the game against Al Horford #20 and De’anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Houston will need to have the next-man-up mentality. If Thompson is ultimately ruled out, they will need another player to step up and contribute in his place. Reed Sheppard is a player who comes to mind. He is the Rockets’ best three-point shooter and is constantly looking for opportunities to prove himself.

It’s hard to replace Thompson’s athletic ability and rebounding, but the next man up doesn’t have to be that. He just has to contribute in another way. Against the Heat, Houston missed Thompson, and it showed. They struggled to get any stops; his perimeter defense has been vital to the Rockets this season.

As of right now, Thompson is listed as questionable. That could change later on. It is just knee soreness, so nothing serious- just something not worth risking. They may wait to see how Thompson feels during warmups and go from there.