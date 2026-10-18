Rockets Roster Changes: Houston Waives Three Players Before Season Opener

The Houston Rockets roster undergoes some changes as they make some cuts. The Rockets waived Bryce Harris, Cameron Matthews, and Caleb McConnell on October 17th. Houston had 21 players on their roster, meaning they were in need of cutting some players before the deadline to trim their roster. The Rockets now have 18 players on their roster, with two of them on two-way deals.

How the Rockets Roster is Taking Shape Before Opening Night

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: Cameron Matthews #9 of the Houston Rockets passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

These cuts happened because McConnell, Matthews, and Harris were on Exhibit 10 training camp deals. None of them were actual rotational players. Houston’s decision came as no surprise because the team needed to narrow its roster.

NBA teams typically use Exhibit 10 contracts to bring players into training camp and give them a path to the G League. However, the roster cuts don’t mean these players have lost their opportunity. They already trained with the Rockets, and they will likely continue developing their skills with the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

What Happens Next for All Three Players

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Caleb McConnell #41 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at Spectrum Center on September 30, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

McConnell, Harris, and Matthews were all expected to join the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Vipers are the Rockets’ G League affiliate team. All three players will have a chance to play for the Vipers. Strong performances could also help them attract interest from NBA teams.

The Exhibit 10 contract also makes them eligible for bonuses if they spend the required time with the affiliate team. The three players weren’t expected to make Houston’s final roster. However, strong performances could earn them a contract. The G League also offers plenty of playing time to develop their skills.

What the Moves Mean for Houston’s Roster

Getty BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 19: Bryce Harris #34 of the Howard Bison celebrates his three-point basket against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

After waiving Harris, McConnell, and Matthews, Houston still has Oscar Tshiebwe and Julian Phillips. Both players are also on Exhibit 10 deals. The Rockets remain with one open spot for a two-way contract.

Houston is faced with a decision on whether to give that two-way contract to Tshiebwe or Phillips. The one that doesn’t get the contract will most likely either be sent to the g league or just waived. This decision will determine which player will get to stay with the NBA team and which one will get a chance to prove themself in the g league.

These moves help Houston ahead of opening night by giving them flexibility for final roster decisions. This also gives these players a path to developing. They can stay with the Vipers and get their bonuses, and Houston can potentially retain their league rights. This will benefit the Rockets and the three players.