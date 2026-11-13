Pacers Reportedly ‘Sniffing Around’ the Trade Market

The Indiana Pacers have not had the start that they wanted. Heading into this year, the Pacers thought they were going to be title contenders again with Tyrese Haliburton returning. The problem is that Haliburton has only played four games.

Haliburton has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that has knocked him out of the last eight games. In those eight games, Indiana has a 2-6 record. Now, an NBA insider is reporting that the franchise is possibly looking at the trade market for some help.

Pacers Looking For ‘Mid-Tier’ Help in the Trade Market

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Pacers “have indeed begun sniffing around at potential mid-tier improvements.” The team currently sits with a 4-8 record, which is outside the playoff picture. Haliburton remains out and will miss at least the next four games.

It’s unclear who Indiana could potentially be targeting. They have very little cap space, so they are at risk of leaping into the luxury tax with a move. If they were to make a move, they would likely be looking to move Jarace Walker, who is on an expiring contract.

The two biggest issues facing the team are backup wing and backup center. In some games this year, Rick Carlisle has opted not to play Jay Huff as the backup center. Instead, he has gone small, using Obi Toppin as the de facto backup five. His defense has regressed from a year ago.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s start with the team has been a roller coaster ride. Every single stat has gone down from last year, and he is shooting just 21 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. It has become an issue, and it hasn’t been the best start for him.

It’s unclear what other assets the Pacers would be willing to part ways with in a pending trade. Fischer did not name any specific players whom Indiana has its eye on. Kevin Pritchard has not been afraid to make big moves in the past, and he made one just last year.

Indiana Desperately Needs Tyrese Haliburton to Get Healthy

The best way for Indiana to improve is to get healthy. Specifically, they need Haliburton to come back. It’s clear that the team does not function nearly as well without him. T.J. McConnell is finally back from his hamstring injury, so he should help fill the point guard void.

Haliburton needs to return because he still needs to develop chemistry with Ivica Zubac. Zubac’s start with the team this year hasn’t been great, either. He is averaging only 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also missed four games because of a sprained ankle.

Right now, the Pacers have the 21st-ranked offensive rating in the NBA. That’s a function of Haliburton not being in the lineup. Until he returns, it’s hard to gauge the full ceiling of this team. Perhaps that’s why the team is looking to get some more help.