Pacers Injury Report Reveals 8 Players Out, Including Tyrese Haliburton News

The Indiana Pacers are going to be incredibly shorthanded on Monday night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Injuries, including to Tyrese Haliburton, have the Pacers with one of the bulkiest injury reports to show up early in this 2026-27 NBA season. They’ve got nearly double-digit players listed as out.

The official tally as of about 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday is eight players listed as out, as well as one listed as doubtful and one listed as questionable.

It’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck approach for the Pacers for anyone who isn’t on the injury report.

Pacers Injury Report

The Pacers shared their official injury report a little bit after 1 p.m. ET (12 noon CT), and it had 10 names on it.

Eight of those names were listed as out, and we’ll go through them here.

The biggest name is Tyrese Haliburton, who is listed as out with a left hamstring strain.

The Pacers are holding Andrew Nembhard out of the second night of a back to back for “cervical injury management.”

Aaron Nesmith is also being held out for injury management, his to his left hamstring.

Pascal Siakam is listed as out simply for rest.

The Pacers will be without starting center Ivica Zubac due to a left ankle sprain.

Ben Sheppard remains out after undergoing left meniscus surgery.

Johnny Furphy is still out due to a right ACL surgery and recovery.

And the point guard T.J. McConnell still is working his way back from a right hamstring strain.

On top of those absences, the Pacers list Larry Nance Jr. as doubtful due to illness and Obi Toppin as questionable due to a lumbar sprain.

Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight?

As noted above, Hali is out on Monday night.

He’s dealing with a left hamstring strain.

Who is Playing for the Pacers?

The Pacers will be incredible shorthanded on Monday night and have to roll with an unusual starting lineup.

Quenton Jackson, who has been promising in limited time, will likely get a start in the backcourt.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the only veterans available and will see big minutes.

The Pacers better hope Toppin can start, because it’s very thin without him.

They should have Jay Huff able to start at center.

Beyond them, the likes of Jarace Walker, Jalen Slawson and Kobe Brown are available.

It’s certainly not a game the Pacers will be expecting to win, but sometimes a team plays surprisingly well when its lesser players get a chance at extended run, so you never know.