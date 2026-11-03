Pacers Get Encouraging Ivica Zubac Injury Update Amid 5-Game Skid

The Indiana Pacers finally have some encouraging news on the injury front.

Starting center Ivica Zubac has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies, raising the possibility of his return after missing five consecutive games with a left ankle sprain.

The upgrade appeared on the NBA’s official injury report Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours after Indiana’s 108-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks stretched its losing streak to five games.

Zubac was previously ruled out for Monday’s contest, making his improved designation a welcome development for a Pacers team that has struggled with injuries throughout the opening weeks.

Ivica Zubac Nearing Return From Ankle Injury

Zubac has appeared in just three games this season, averaging 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 60% from the field.

The 7-foot center opened the season with 16 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

He followed that performance with nine points and 11 rebounds against Dallas before playing just seven minutes in Indiana’s Oct. 25 victory over Brooklyn.

He hasn’t played since.

His absence has forced coach Rick Carlisle to rely more heavily on Jay Huff and Larry Nance Jr. in the frontcourt.

Huff has provided valuable minutes, but Indiana has missed Zubac’s physical presence, particularly on the glass.

The Pacers acquired Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers in February, surrendering Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and three draft picks to secure their long-term answer at center.

His potential return would bring some stability to a lineup that has rarely been at full strength.

Pacers Desperate for Reinforcements After Fifth Straight Loss

Indiana’s injury problems reached an extraordinary point Monday when just six players logged minutes against Atlanta.

Despite the shortage, the Pacers nearly pulled off an upset.

Huff scored 22 points, Quenton Jackson added 20, and rookie Braden Smith recorded 19 points and 10 assists in his first NBA start.

The Pacers rallied from a 15-point deficit before ultimately falling short.

Indiana dropped to 2-6, continuing a difficult start that has been compounded by injuries to several rotation players.

Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Obi Toppin and Kelly Oubre Jr. are questionable for Wednesday.

The Pacers should also regain several regular starters who sat out Monday’s game for injury management.

Ivica Zubac Could Face Zach Edey in Return

If cleared, Zubac would return against a Memphis team that has started the season 6-1.

The Grizzlies feature former Purdue standout Zach Edey, giving Indiana a potentially imposing matchup in the paint.

Memphis also has received strong production from Ty Jerome and rookie Cameron Boozer.

The Pacers need more than one healthy player to reverse their recent struggles. Still, getting Zubac back would give Carlisle another dependable option on both ends of the floor.

His questionable designation doesn’t guarantee he’ll play Wednesday.

But after five straight absences, the Pacers have finally received a positive indication that their starting center could be getting closer to returning.