Pacers Forced Into Unusual Obi Toppin Decision Amid Massive Injury Crisis

The Indiana Pacers have reached a point in their injury crisis where simply finding enough players to dress has become a challenge.

Before Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Pacers made an unusual decision involving Obi Toppin.

The veteran forward will dress despite being ruled out with a lumbar sprain, giving Indiana eight players in uniform even though only seven are expected to play.

The move underscores how severely injuries and planned absences have depleted Rick Carlisle’s roster.

Pacers Ask Obi Toppin to Dress Despite Being Ruled Out

According to Pacers reporter Tony East, Indiana will have Toppin dress for Monday’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse despite having no plans to use him.

The NBA normally requires teams to have at least eight players dressed, eligible and able to participate in regular-season games.

Indiana’s arrangement leaves only seven expected participants.

Those players are Quenton Jackson, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jarace Walker, Jalen Slawson, Jay Huff, Braden Smith and Kobe Brown.

Toppin’s presence gives the Pacers an eighth player in uniform, although his injured status raises a question about how the league is handling the minimum-player requirement.

The 28-year-old forward has missed the past two games with a lower back injury sustained during Friday’s shootaround.

Carlisle explained Sunday that Toppin’s back locked up when he attempted to duck a ball coming off the rim.

The coach had expressed optimism about Toppin’s progress, but Monday’s injury report confirmed he would remain sidelined.

Pacers Rule Out 10 Players Against Hawks

Indiana’s official injury report lists 10 players as unavailable.

Tyrese Haliburton remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain, while T.J. McConnell is dealing with a right hamstring injury.

Starting center Ivica Zubac is out because of a left ankle sprain.

Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy remain unavailable following knee surgeries.

Indiana also ruled out Larry Nance Jr. because of illness.

Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith will sit out for injury management on the second night of a back-to-back.

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam will rest.

Toppin completes the lengthy injury list.

The absences leave Indiana without its leading scorer, its primary playmakers and several important frontcourt contributors.

For Carlisle, the challenge extends beyond replacing individual production. He must manage an extremely limited rotation over 48 minutes.

Pacers Face Hawks With Seven Available Players

The timing could hardly be worse for Indiana.

The Pacers enter Monday’s contest with a 2-5 record and a four-game losing streak.

They suffered a 98-90 home defeat against Brooklyn on Sunday, struggling to generate consistent offense against a Nets team that had entered the game winless.

Nembhard led Indiana with 23 points, but he will not be available against Atlanta.

That places additional responsibility on Oubre, Walker and Huff.

Jackson and rookie guard Braden Smith will also have to shoulder significant ballhandling duties.

With only seven players expected to see action, foul trouble or another injury could create an even more difficult situation.

For a Pacers team trying to stop its early-season slide, Monday’s game is no longer just about finding a way to beat Atlanta.

It is also about finding enough healthy players to get through the night.