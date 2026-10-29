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Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Gets Heartfelt Joel Embiid Endorsement Amid Injury Setback

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Members of the US Olympic Basketball team, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, and Lebron James, react before boarding an Olympic-themed Golden Train as they prepare to travel to Paris to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, from the Eurostar departures terminal at St Pancras International train station in London on July 24, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers have a reminder of Tyrese Haliburton’s value that reaches beyond his scoring and assists. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid praised the guard for transforming the franchise’s culture and helping lead Indiana to the NBA Finals. His comments also included a wish for Haliburton’s health.

Speaking in an interview shared by WISH-TV, Embiid acknowledged that Haliburton is facing another injury issue. However, the heart of his answer concerned what the Pacers star had accomplished before that setback. He described a player whose influence extends beyond individual production.

For Indiana fans, that recognition carries weight coming from an opposing star. Embiid did not limit his praise to Haliburton’s passing or ability to organize an offense. He credited him with helping change the direction of a team.

Joel Embiid Offers Support for Tyrese Haliburton

“Unfortunately, he got another issue, but obviously it’s not as bad as the last one,” Embiid said. “So just happy and pray that he stays healthy.”

Embiid’s comparison reflects his assessment rather than a medical announcement. It should not replace updates from the Pacers about Haliburton’s condition or availability. His point was expressing support for another player dealing with an interruption.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 12: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers passes past Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

That support gave the answer an element of empathy. The conversation was not simply about what Indiana loses when its point guard is unavailable. Embiid also acknowledged the person working through the setback.

He then turned toward Haliburton’s role in the Pacers’ success. Reaching the Finals supplied an example of what that influence helped produce. Embiid connected the achievement to a change within the franchise.

Embiid Credits Haliburton With Changing Pacers’ Culture

“But obviously what he has been able to do before the injury and getting to the Finals with that Pacers team,” Embiid said. “He’s changed the whole culture in Indiana from where it was. It’s incredible, and he’s a great human being.”

Culture can become an empty word when it is disconnected from basketball. Here, Embiid attached it to an accomplishment: Indiana reaching the championship round. That gives his praise substance beyond a compliment between players.

Haliburton’s impact also offers context for why an absence matters beyond replacing a scoring average. A lead guard influences timing, decisions and the opportunities available to teammates. Keeping those connections intact becomes part of Indiana’s challenge when he cannot play.

Still, Embiid’s comments were an endorsement rather than a prediction. He praised what Haliburton has helped establish. His hope is that better health allows the Pacers guard to continue building on it.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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