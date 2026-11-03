Is Kelly Oubre Playing Tonight? Why Pacers Injury News Shocked NBA DFS, Bettors

Kelly Oubre Jr. was supposed to get a ton of shots on Monday night.

The Indiana Pacers ruled out eight players, then a ninth when Larry Nance Jr. was out with an illness.

The list became 10 when it was reported that Obi Toppin would technically be active and not play.

Once the Toppin news came out, it appeared the Pacers had seven healthy players, including Oubre.

That actually didn’t come to fruition, though..

Is Kelly Oubre Playing Tonight?

Oubre is not playing on Monday night.

Very shortly before tip-off, the Pacers ruled him out with a bruised left knee.

The announcement came less than 20 minutes before the game began.

When Oubre wasn’t in the Pacers’ starting lineup, that was a sign something was up, and that became reality when the Pacers posted the official injury announcement on their social media.

Why Kelly Oubre Jr. Isn’t Playing

Oubre’s bruised left knee announcement was a surprise.

The injury report that came out Monday afternoon didn’t have Oubre on it at all.

It’s not clear whether Oubre got hurt at some point warming up for the game, or if this was simply a decision by the Pacers to rest anyone they possibly could.

Will Kelly Oubre Jr. Bets Void?

Any wagers with Oubre in them will void on any of the major sportsbooks.

If they were single bets, the stake will go back into your account when the bet officially voids — which it will because he won’t play a minute in this game.

If Oubre was in a parlay, that leg will void and the odds will be adjusted.

Kelly Oubre Jr. in DFS Lineups

There’s no way to avoid what happens if you have Oubre in a daily fantasy sports lineup, though. He’s just going to get you zero points.

Given the Pacers’ injury situation, Oubre likely was a commonly used player on Monday night.

What is Kelly oubre own % in DK tonight (average) — Mat (@mr_rioux) November 3, 2026

It’s a brutal break for anyone counting on Oubre on Monday.