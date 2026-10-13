Clippers Make Crucial Decision on Yuki Kawamura’s NBA Future

The Los Angeles Clippers have made an important decision about Yuki Kawamura’s roster spot and his NBA future.

On Monday, the team announced that they are waiving fan-favorite Kawamura ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The 25-year-old Japanese standout, who is currently the shortest player in the NBA at 5’7″, had signed a one-year, non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 training camp contract with Los Angeles back in August.

Despite putting up a solid preseason performance, which included a 10-point, 4-assist outing against the Toronto Raptors, Kawamura fell short of securing a permanent spot on the team’s Opening Night roster.

By releasing him, the Clippers reduced their active preseason roster count to 20 players.

What’s Next For Yuki Kawamura?

Because his contract contained G League affiliate protections, Kawamura is now highly expected to join the G League’s San Diego Clippers, where he can continue to develop his elite playmaking skills and fight for another call-up opportunity to the NBA.

Kawamura is eligible to receive a $91,000 bonus if he reports to the Clippers’ G League affiliate San Diego and remains there for at least 60 days.

Another option is that Kawamura, who previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls, could explore other professional opportunities as a free agent.

Last season, Kawamura suited up for the Chicago Bulls, appearing in 18 games and providing bench depth. Kawamura averaged 3.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game while flashing his playmaking abilities.

He faced some efficiency struggles from the field, shooting 32.7% on field goals and 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Kawamura logged valuable development time in the NBA G League with the Windy City Bulls, highlighting his potential with a massive 34-point, 16-assist performance in February 2026.

Yuki Kawamura’s Goal This Season Was To Secure A Standard NBA Contract

On the Clippers’ media day, Yuki Kawamura wanted to secure a standard NBA contract for this season.

“It’s always special for me to play in the NBA,” Kawamura said. “But my goal is to get a main contract or a two-way contract. Right now, I have a training camp contract.” “I’m going to chase my dream, and I’m gonna show everybody who I am during training camp.”

If he stays with the Clippers in the G League, he could continue to be on the radar for a two-way contract and be teammates with fellow Japanese player Rui Hachimura, who is expected to play a significant role next season.

Yuki opened up about being teammates with Hachimura ahead of the new season.

“For me, he has helped me a lot since I came here,” Kawamura said of Hachimura. “He’s a big leader for me. I spent a lot of time with him during the summer because we play for the Japanese national team. I really appreciate his support, and I’m super excited to play with him.”

“It’s amazing. I really appreciate the fans and the energy they give me. I just want to meet their expectations, bring that energy to the court, and show everybody who I am,” he added.

For now, his fans must wait and see what will be next for Kawamura this season.