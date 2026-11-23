The LA Clippers acquired Brandon Ingram from the Toronto Raptors in the offseason as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade. Ingram has yet to make his debut for the Clippers after being diagnosed with a partially torn Achilles tendon in his right foot.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported on Friday that Ingram will finally suit up for the Clippers on Monday against the Houston Rockets.

“LA Clippers two-time All-Star Brandon Ingram is expected to make his season and team debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Ingram returns to action after undergoing surgery for a partially torn Achilles tendon in May,” Charania tweeted.

The Clippers are currently on a four-game road trip. They lost the first two games of the trip to the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.

They are also on a three-game losing skid entering Monday’s game at the Toyota Center.

Clippers Confirm Brandon Ingram’s Injury Status vs. Houston

The LA Clippers released their official injury report against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Brandon Ingram is not on the report, confirming his status as available. He will officially make his Clippers debut against one of the best teams in the West.

It’s unclear if Ingram will be part of coach Ty Lue’s starting lineup or will come off the bench.

Due to the nature of his injury, it’s safe to assume that Ingram is going to be on a minutes restriction before gradually playing full rotational minutes.

Four Clippers players are on the report: Bradley Beal, Jordan Miller, Cam Christie and Nick Martinelli. Beal and Miller have no timetable for their return, while Christie and Martinelli have been assigned to the NBA G League.

Brandon Ingram’s Expected Impact on Clippers

The LA Clippers are averaging 111.1 points per game this season, which currently ranks 22nd in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram brings plenty of scoring to the Clippers. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season with the Toronto Raptors. He was also named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

Ingram could form a deadly scoring duo with Darius Garland, who has been the Clippers’ best player this season so far.

The Clippers are 13th in the West standings at 4-11. They are 0-7 on the road, though it won’t be surprising if Ingram makes an immediate impact on Monday in Houston.