The LA Clippers continue their four-game road trip on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

The Clippers have lost the first two games of the trip to the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz. They will look to get back on the winning track amid a tough start to the season.

On the other hand, the Mavericks are coming off an impressive win over the struggling Golden State Warriors. They were recently in a slump and just snapped a three-game losing streak.

LA Clippers Injury Report vs. Mavericks

On Friday, the LA Clippers released their injury report against the Dallas Mavericks. They have five players on the report, and all of them have been ruled out.

Brandon Ingram is still recovering from right heel surgery, but he is expected to return on Monday against the Houston Rockets, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Clippers acquired Ingram from the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade in the offseason. He should give the team a massive boost on offense, alongside Darius Garland.

Bradley Beal is also still out as he continues to manage a right knee injury. He has no definite timeline for a return since his knee swells up when he tries to play three consecutive practices.

Jordan Miller is recovering from surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff. He is expected to be out until later this season, possibly after the All-Star break or even until March.

Nick Martinelli and Jalen Pickett are not injured, but they are out and inactive for the Clippers. They are assigned to the NBA G League as part of their two-way contracts.

Clippers This Season

The LA Clippers entered the season without a lot of expectations, especially after the NBA handed severe punishment for circumventing the salary cap. They quickly traded Kawhi Leonard for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and two future first-round picks to alleviate the loss of multiple picks.

Darius Garland has been playing in a starring role, but the team has not put together great stretches. They are 4-10 and are currently sitting 13th in the Western Conference standings.

The Clippers are the worst rebounding team in the NBA, though they average 111.9 points per game, which is 21st in the league. Their defense ranks 24th, allowing 118.1 points per game.