The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be major sellers ahead of the Feb. 11, 2027 NBA trade deadline as they try to recoup lost draft capital following a 4-11 start to the 2026-2027 season.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the team is starting veterans to boost their trade value, with a five-first-round-pick penalty leaving the front office eager to add draft assets.

Following the NBA’s salary cap circumvention penalties that cost Los Angeles five first-round draft picks, the Clippers have reportedly been starting veterans such as Max Strus, Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez, and Rui Hachimura to boost their trade value.

Clippers Own Many Appealing Contracts For Contenders

Several Clippers hold appealing contracts for contenders, including expiring deals for Strus, Jones. Jr., Lopez, and Dunn while Hachimura carries a $14 million team option for the 2027-2028 season.

Stein emphasized that the front office aims to maximize returns in deals as it navigates the fallout of its draft-pick losses.

Strus carries the largest salary of this group at $16.7 million on an expiring deal, offering playoff-tested floor spacing and wing versatility that can easily be absorbed by teams looking for immediate perimeter shooting without hurting future cap flexibility.

Just below him is Rui Hachimura at $14 million, who signed a two-year deal that includes a team option for the 2027-2028 season, giving an acquiring franchise the flexibility to either keep him as a scoring forward or decline the option to clear cap space next summer.

Jones Jr. is another highly coveted wing on an expiring $10.5 million contract, providing elite point-of-attack defense and athleticism at a manageable mid-level price point.

Lopez is on a $9.2 million expiring contract and continues to provide rim protection and reliable three-point shooting as a stretch center, making him an easy salary-matching piece for contenders needing big-man depth.

Finally, Dunn is on an expiring $5.7 million salary, representing an affordable bargain for any team wanting disruptive perimeter defense.

Clippers Coach Calls Out Team’s Effort And Errors

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue called out his team’s costly mistakes following their 110-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 21, which dropped Los Angeles to 4-11 on the season and 0-7 on the road.

Lue pinned the collapse squarely on offensive carelessness rather than just defensive schemes.

“When you come down the stretch, you got to be able to execute, at least take care of the basketball, and we wasn’t able to do that tonight,” Lue said. “You’re right there in the game, you play well on the road and it goes from a three-point game, really a five-point game with 4:14, we got the ball to a 14-point game in a minute.”

“Turnover. Turnover. Turnover…It’s the offense. You can’t get stops if you turn the ball over,” Lue said. “You can’t make up for turnovers. It’s too hard.”

On the other hand, Brandon Ingram is expected to make his Clippers debut on Monday, Nov. 23, against the Houston Rockets.

Ingram has missed the start of the season while rehabbing from surgery in May to repair a partially torn right Achilles tendon, which doctors discovered during a procedure to remove a right heel bone spur.

Ingram joined the Clippers in mid-September in a trade with the Toronto Raptors that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

In the 2025–26 season with Toronto, Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 regular-season games, earning his second All-Star selection.