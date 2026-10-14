Rui Hachimura Sends Honest Message to Yuki Kawamura After LA Clippers Exit

On Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with Yuki Kawamura. The Clippers confirmed that they waived the point guard ahead of the season opener.

According to Hoops Rumors, Kawamura was initially signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, which makes him eligible to earn a $91,000 bonus if he decides to play for the Clippers’ G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers.

The 25-year-old played in two preseason games for the Clippers. He had a forgettable night against the Golden State Warriors but bounced back versus the Toronto Raptors. He scored 10 points and dished four assists in 14 minutes against the Raptors.

Rui Hachimura Sends Message to Yuki Kawamura

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rui Hachimura was asked by Japanese reporter Yoko Miyaji about his thoughts on Yuki Kawamura. Hachimura delivered some sound advice for his compatriot, who has mainly played in the NBA G League.

“He really worked hard during training camp, so I want him to keep that up,” Hachimura said via BasketNews. “Also, while chasing your dream is important, you have to make smart decisions. He’s already 25 years old, so I want him to keep that in mind as he moves forward.”

Kawamura has provided a jolt of energy and fanfare whenever he’s on a main roster. He has also played better in the G League but can’t seem to find a place in the NBA.

His size remains a disadvantage, so it will be interesting to see what Kawamura’s next move will be. He can play in the G League again or possibly return to the B.League, wherein he was a top star.

In 35 G League games in two seasons, Kawamura is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 38.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent from 3-point range and 81.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Kawamura’s NBA Career

As one of Japan’s biggest young stars, Yuki Kawamura entered the 2023 NBA draft. He was not selected, but he earned a training camp deal with the Memphis Grizzlies a year later. He signed a two-way contract and appeared in 22 games for the Grizzlies as a rookie.

Kawamura played for the Chicago Bulls last season, though he spent the majority of it in the NBA G League. He became a free agent again this past summer, joining the Indiana Pacers for the Summer League.

The Pacers didn’t offer him a contract, but the Los Angeles Clippers signed him to a training camp deal.