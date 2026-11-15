Lakers Get Adou Thiero Update as JJ Redick Weighs Rotation Options

Adou Thiero‘s second NBA season has already been interrupted by two different injuries. The Los Angeles Lakers forward, however, won’t have to sit out another game Sunday.

Thiero was upgraded from questionable to available for Los Angeles’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns, according to the NBA’s official 2:30 p.m. Eastern injury report.

The 22-year-old had been dealing with a left ankle sprain, raising concerns about his availability after he missed the first nine games of the season because of a knee injury.

His clearance gives coach JJ Redick another option as the Lakers attempt to extend their seven-game winning streak.

But getting healthy is only part of Thiero’s challenge. He still has to carve out a role in a crowded rotation.

Adou Thiero Injury Update Gives Lakers Another Healthy Forward

Thiero has appeared in just four games this season, averaging 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist in 9.3 minutes.

His most extensive opportunity came Wednesday against Milwaukee, when he played 14 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

The Lakers won that game 123-112, improving to 11-2.

Thiero’s limited playing time reflects the competition for minutes rather than a lack of athletic ability.

The former Arkansas standout entered the season hoping to establish himself as a dependable defender who could also contribute through cutting, rebounding and attacking the basket.

Those strengths were evident during the preseason.

In October, Thiero produced a highlight-reel dunk against Golden State, offering a glimpse of the explosiveness that attracted the Lakers.

Redick also expressed optimism about his development.

“Our ceiling rises if he’s able to [contribute defensively] and be an impactful offensive player with crashing, with cutting, with touching the paint, playing off two feet,” Redick told reporters during the preseason.

But injuries have continued to complicate that progress.

JJ Redick Faces Rotation Decision Against Suns

Thiero’s availability comes as Los Angeles prepares to play without Austin Reaves.

The Lakers guard was ruled out against Phoenix because of a left heel contusion and bone bruise.

Reaves’ absence creates opportunities elsewhere in the rotation, although Thiero is not necessarily the direct replacement for his offensive production.

Los Angeles also received encouraging injury updates on Sunday.

Quentin Grimes was cleared after dealing with a right finger injury, while Collin Sexton was upgraded to available following a right orbital laceration.

Bronny James also received clearance after battling an illness.

Those developments leave Redick with several options as he adjusts his lineup.

For Thiero, his most realistic path to meaningful minutes remains through defense, activity on the glass and energy away from the ball.

The Lakers have already demonstrated they can score at an elite level behind Luka Doncic.

Their challenge is building a more consistent defensive identity.

Thiero’s athleticism could help, particularly against a Phoenix team featuring Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

Still, Redick has not indicated whether the second-year forward will receive additional playing time Sunday.

For now, Thiero has cleared another injury hurdle.

The next step is earning the minutes that could turn his promising physical tools into a dependable role.