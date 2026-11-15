Lakers Get Timely Collin Sexton News With Austin Reaves Ruled Out

Collin Sexton could barely open his right eye a few days ago. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers guard is cleared to play against the Phoenix Suns, with an opportunity to take on a larger role.

Sexton was upgraded from questionable to available on Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. Eastern injury report after suffering a right orbital laceration during Wednesday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

His return comes with Austin Reaves sidelined by a left heel injury, leaving coach JJ Redick to adjust his backcourt rotation.

For Sexton, who has built a reputation for playing through pain, the injury was another uncomfortable but familiar experience.

“I was honestly surprised, but I was like, ‘Here we go again,'” Sexton told reporters after Saturday’s practice.

Collin Sexton Reveals Eye Injury Was Worse Than It Looked

Sexton suffered the injury when he collided heads with Milwaukee guard Ryan Rollins.

He initially tried to continue playing before noticing blood on the court.

“I took a few steps. I see blood on the floor,” Sexton recalled.

The collision left a cut near his right eye that required stitches.

Sexton said it was approximately the 11th time he had needed stitches during his life, including eight or nine incidents in the NBA.

The swelling was particularly concerning.

“Yesterday, it was completely closed,” Sexton said Saturday, referring to his injured eye.

By Saturday, however, his condition had improved enough for him to participate in practice.

He said he expected to wear protective eyewear to prevent the wound from reopening.

Despite the injury, Sexton insisted he felt ready.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “Was able to go to practice today.”

Sunday’s clearance confirmed that the injury would not keep him out against Phoenix.

Austin Reaves Absence Could Change Sexton’s Role

Sexton’s availability carries additional importance because Reaves will miss Sunday’s game.

With one of the Lakers’ primary scorers unavailable, Sexton could be asked to contribute more offensively.

The veteran guard explained Saturday that his responsibilities change depending on which stars are on the floor.

“When Luka and AR are playing, I have a different role,” Sexton said. “It’s my role to get them the ball and be organized at all times.”

But when one of those players sits, Sexton understands he must adjust.

“Have to flip the switch and be able to impact winning whether it’s through assists or even scoring the ball,” he said.

That flexibility could prove valuable against Phoenix.

Sexton has averaged 10.3 points and 2.6 assists this season, primarily serving as a reserve.

He also emphasized that the coaching staff wants him attacking rather than becoming passive.

“Being aggressive is just the one thing that they continue to [tell me], just be aggressive at all times,” Sexton said.

The Lakers also cleared Quentin Grimes to return from his finger injury, giving Redick another option as Los Angeles pursues its eighth consecutive victory.

Sexton isn’t concerned about whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“Some nights it’s going to be my turn, some nights it’s not,” he said.

After a collision that left his eye swollen shut, Sunday might be his turn.