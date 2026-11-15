Lakers Proposed to Land $82M Star in 5-Team Blockbuster Zion Williamson Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers certainly don’t look like a team in need of more firepower. The Lakers are enjoying the best start to a season since their title-winning 2019-20 campaign, tying the San Antonio Spurs for the top record in not just the Western Conference but in the entire NBA.

Expect L.A. to be at least moderately busy around the trade deadline, though. Entering the season, there were plenty of questions about the Lakers’ wing and frontcourt depth. While the flattering play of offseason free-agent signing Ziaire Williams has eased some questions, L.A. is very much in need of another big man.

L.A.’s Often Speculated Wing Target Could Be on the Move Soon

While the Lakers look for another center, they will continue to get linked to a handful of New Orleans Pelicans. For at least a couple of years, the NBA trade rumor mill has identified swingman Herb Jones as a top Lakers trade target. With the Pelicans appearing to head for yet another disappointing season, the team could emerge as an aggressive seller around the February deadline. Here is a five-team trade framework proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user that sends Jones to the Lakers, while former All-Star forward Zion Williamson, a perennially staple in NBA trade rumors, gets sent to the Clippers.

Lakers receive: Herb Jones

Clippers receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans receive: Max Strus, Derrick Jones Jr., Gradey Dick, Jalen Green, Jake LaRavia, Kevon Looney, Cameron Johnson, Julian Strawther and a number of draft picks.

Suns receive: Dejounte Murray

Nuggets receive: Trey Murphy III

This is an interesting trade proposal that sees the Pelicans send off four of their biggest trade chips in exchange for double-digit draft picks and a whopping eight players. This deal was likely proposed as a trade deadline framework considering players like Looney aren’t eligible to be dealt until Dec. 15.

Would L.A. Benefit in This Deal?

While the Lakers’ biggest need is in the frontcourt, Jones would serve as a potential wing upgrade. Acquiring the 28-year-old defensive-minded star in exchange for two players and two second round picks — both received in the offseason trade that sent Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards — sure seems like a good deal.

Although Jones has his strengths, he shouldn’t be looked at as a hands down upgrade. Jones, who averaged a career-low in points last season, is off to a rough start this year, posting just 6.1 points per game while shooting 37 percent from the field and 25 percent from the 3-point line. Now, coming back to what the Lakers would give up to acquire Jones in this proposed deal, perhaps some fans would oppose surrendering two second round picks and a steady piece like LaRavia for a player in Jones who hasn’t shown much offensive prowess in recent seasons.

Jones might be on the Lakers’ radar, but he won’t be at the top of the list. According to all the recent reporting, the Lakers are focused on exploring the market for a center who can provide consistent minutes behind star big man Walker Kessler. If and when the Lakers add a frontcourt reinforcement, they might look into an upgrade on the wing.