Lakers Get Major Collin Sexton Injury News Before Suns Game

Veteran Los Angeles guard Collin Sexton is questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to a right orbital laceration.

Following Saturday’s practice, Sexton explained how he suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It was a closeout and then we butted heads,” Sexton said, via LakersNation.

“I took a few steps and saw some blood on the floor, I didn’t want to keep moving around and get it all over so I just stood there and waited for them to bring a towel. It was cool. It’s basketball, it happens.”

Sexton, who sported a noticeable bruise over his eye following practice, added that he feels “pretty good” and hopes to play Sunday.

Lakers Injury News

According to Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. Lakers injury report, second-year wing Adou Thiero (left ankle sprain) and third-year guard Bronny James (illness) join Sexton as questionable against the Suns. Meanwhile, rookie Cameron Carr (illness) and Austin Reaves (heel) have been ruled out, though Quentin Grimes returns after missing the previous two games with a right finger splint.

Grimes’ return comes at a key time as Los Angeles prepares to be without Reaves for at least a few games. Fortunately, head coach JJ Redick has deemed Reaves day-to-day, easing fears of a major setback. Reaves was hurt in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 123-112 win over the Bucks when he landed awkwardly on his left leg after missing a contested fast-break dunk, taking the full brunt of his weight directly on his left heel.

Collin Sexton Ready to Step Up

With Reaves out, Sexton is ready to step up to a bigger role.

“It feels pretty good,” he said of his injury. “Was able to go through practice today and just gotta see how the flight goes.

“No, no, no. I’m gonna go out there and tomorrow put on some glasses and stuff so I make sure that it doesn’t open back up. Gotta be cautious,” he added.

The Lakers are expected to start Luka Doncic, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Walker Kessler, leaving Collin Sexton to lead the second unit. However, Redick could insert Quentin Grimes into the lineup to ease Doncic’s ball-handling workload — a move he has made just twice so far this season.

Despite playing on the road, the Lakers (11-2) enter Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns (5-6) as 2.5-point favorites as they look to extend their winning streak to eight.