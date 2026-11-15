Lakers Ready to Trade Struggling 6’3″ Guard Amid Harsh JJ Redick Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers may be 11-2 — good for the top record in not just the Western Conference but the entire NBA — but that hasn’t stopped head coach JJ Redick from being brutally honest where he needs to.

The Lakers deserve praise for their strong start. In fact, L.A. hasn’t done this well to start a season since way back in the 2019-20 season, the year the franchise won its first title since Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were leading the way as arguably the best duo in basketball.

With trade season around the corner, the Lakers are, once again, expected to be at the forefront of teams aiming to improve their roster. L.A.’s single biggest need remains in the frontcourt, and the team could make a recently-acquired guard as one of their main trade chips.

Lakers Insider Says Young Guard is on the Verge of Being Traded Soon

Especially if L.A. maintains its fast start, don’t expect general manager Rob Pelinka and co. to adjust the roster beyond adding a back up center. But even if the Lakers make only one trade, they will surely try to trade guard Jaden Hardy, according to insider Jovan Buha.

“You’d have to waive (Jaden) Hardy or Bronny, and realistically it would be Bronny because Hardy, they’re gonna try and flip due to his contract,” Buha said.

Hardy, 24, was acquired in July in a deal that sent big man Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards. It wasn’t necessarily that the Lakers were looking to trade Ayton, and they surely weren’t aiming to add Hardy, who had a decent 2025-26 season. L.A. was attracted to the two second round picks they could get in exchange for Ayton. Don’t be surprised if the Lakers use both picks to pick up another center before the trade deadline strikes in February.

Hardy’s Poor Start Makes Him Easily Expendable

A former second round pick, Hardy certainly isn’t having his best season. In seven appearances so far this year, the 24-year-old guard is averaging a measly 1.6 points per game and shooting a dismal 18.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Hardy is among the Lakers’ third-string unit that was recently called to the mat by coach Redick.

“JJ Redick said that it’s ‘unacceptable’ that the Lakers’ third string hasn’t been able to run the offense effectively in fourth quarters,” Buha wrote in an X post following Friday’s Lakers practice. “Redick also said the coaching staff can be better with continuing to emphasize their offensive principles and keeping them organized.”

While Hardy has been poor so far in his Lakers tenure, there is reason to believe he can shine elsewhere. Following a trade from the Dallas Mavericks last season, Hardy was strong for the (tanking) Wizards, averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 42 percent from long range.

The Lakers may look to package Hardy and the two second round picks acquired in the Ayton trade to land a big man who can consistently perform behind star center Walker Kessler.