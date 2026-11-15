Lakers Get Bronny James News as Austin Reaves Absence Creates Opportunity

Bronny James will be available for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, giving coach JJ Redick another healthy guard for a game in which his team will be without Austin Reaves.

James was upgraded from questionable to available on the NBA’s official 2:30 p.m. Eastern injury report ahead of the Lakers’ 4 p.m. matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The 22-year-old guard had been dealing with an illness that threatened to keep him out of the game.

His clearance comes as the Lakers attempt to extend their seven-game winning streak without one of their leading scorers.

Reaves remains sidelined with a left heel contusion and bone bruise.

While James has played sparingly this season, his availability gives Redick another option as Los Angeles adjusts its backcourt rotation.

Bronny James Injury Update Gives JJ Redick Another Option

James has appeared in six games this season, averaging 1.3 points in just 2.8 minutes per appearance.

Most of his playing time has come late in games when the outcome was already decided.

However, he showed a glimpse of his ability during Wednesday’s 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

James scored a season-high four points in four minutes, converting all four of his free throws.

That performance came after the Lakers had assigned him to their G League affiliate earlier in November.

The former USC guard has continued splitting time between developmental opportunities and the NBA roster as he works toward earning a more consistent role.

Sunday’s matchup could provide another opportunity, although Redick has not indicated whether James will receive additional minutes.

The Lakers also received encouraging news elsewhere on their injury report.

Quentin Grimes was cleared to return after missing two games with a right finger injury.

Collin Sexton, previously questionable because of a right orbital laceration, was also upgraded to available.

Adou Thiero received clearance after dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Those developments give Los Angeles considerably more flexibility than it appeared to have earlier Sunday.

L.A. Must Adjust Without Austin Reaves Against Suns

Reaves’ absence remains the most significant concern for Los Angeles.

The guard has emerged as a crucial offensive partner for Luka Doncic, averaging 24.7 points through the early portion of the season.

He sustained his heel injury during Wednesday’s victory over Milwaukee.

Without Reaves, Doncic will likely assume an even greater responsibility for creating offense.

Grimes and Sexton are the more established candidates to absorb additional backcourt minutes, while James remains a depth option.

Redick will also have to account for Phoenix’s perimeter scoring.

The Suns feature Devin Booker and Jalen Green, presenting a challenge for a Lakers defense still working toward greater consistency.

Los Angeles enters Sunday’s game with an 11-2 record, tied for the NBA’s best mark.

The Lakers have relied heavily on their league-leading offense during their impressive start.

Maintaining that production without Reaves will test the team’s depth.

For James, the immediate development is straightforward: His illness will not prevent him from being available.

Whether that leads to a meaningful opportunity against Phoenix remains Redick’s decision.