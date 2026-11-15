Lakers Bronny James Gets Positive News Amid Health Concerns

Despite currently being listed on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ injury report as questionable with an illness, if he does end up playing on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, Bronny James could be slated for his most minutes of the season so far.

James joined a busy Lakers injury report for Sunday after injuries to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, and several others, and with the status of at least two others in question for Los Angeles, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could have his best chance yet at a bounce-back performance and proving to head coach JJ Redick that he deserves a spot in the rotation on a more consistent basis.

James had a poor showing in the Lakers’ last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but despite that, with the team far from healthy over the weekend, the third-year guard might have another chance to show what he’s capable of.

Bronny James Dealt Potentially Positive News Amid Health Concerns

James is listed on the Lakers’ injury report for Sunday as questionable, as he is dealing with an illness. While Redick offered other injury updates on the stars and rotational players earlier in the weekend, he hasn’t said anything about James, but if the young guard is able to fight through the illness and play, he could be set for his biggest role of the season so far.

In six games this year, James is averaging just 1.3 points in 2.8 minutes per appearance. He’s also a -40 when on the court, and ended as a -13 in just four minutes in the Lakers’ previous win over the Bucks.

As Tyler Watts wrote, it wasn’t a strong showing for a player who desperately needs to prove himself as a consistent contributor for the Purple and Gold.

“The Lakers want Bronny to be a point guard, but he keeps failing every audition. James even struggled to run the offense in the G League opener. The 22-year-old is fighting for his place on the roster, and Wednesday’s win over the Bucks didn’t do Bronny any favors,” he wrote.

“James finished with four points and two personal fouls in garbage time in Milwaukee. He missed his only field goal attempt and scored all four points at the charity stripe. The Lakers were outscored by 13 points with him on the floor, which continued a season-long trend.”

But despite that, going up against a Suns team in major flux, if the Lakers play without a few key contributors, including Reaves and Sexton in the frontcourt, the Sunday game could be James’ biggest opportunity of the year. He hasn’t proved a lot so far, but with Los Angeles dealing with health concerns across the board, this might be his best chance at proving he deserves to stay on the roster and avoid getting waived or traded in the near future.

Things haven’t been pretty for James so far, and while he is dealing with an illness, playing through it might be the best way for the 22-year-old to show he has what it takes to stick around for the Lakers.

Lakers Injury Report Is Busy For Suns Game

Along with James being listed as questionable with an illness, the Lakers’ injury report is busy for Sunday.

Doncic wasn’t listed, which is great news for Los Angeles after he went down with a minor ankle injury on Wednesday. However, despite the franchise star staying healthy, the Lakers have at least four other players who could end up missing the game against Phoenix.

Reaves will miss the contest, as he is dealing with a heel injury he picked up against the Bucks. Any fears that it would be a long-term issue can be ruled out, and despite officially being day-to-day, the Lakers are taking a cautious approach with his recovery, as the team’s second-leading scorer will miss at least the one game on Sunday.

Sexton is questionable, as he is dealing with a head injury, officially designated as a right orbital laceration on the Lakers injury report. He received stitches after bumping heads with Ryan Rollins earlier in the week, and his status is still undetermined for the Sunday game. If he does sit out, Sexton’s absence will give James a higher chance at seeing a season-high in minutes.

Cameron Carr is out with an illness, while Adou Thiero is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

After staying pretty healthy to begin the year, the Lakers have hit an unlucky patch, as five key players either could or will miss the matchup against Phoenix.

The good news for the Lakers is that Quentin Grimes will be available. He could push James down the depth chart, but after sitting out the past few games with a finger injury, he’s set to make his return on Sunday.

Amid a busy Lakers injury report, if he does play despite the illness, James could be in line for the most important game of his season. He hasn’t played more than four minutes in a contest this year, but with Los Angeles banged up, it’s likely his best chance at regaining his spot in the rotation.

His official status is still uncertain, but like the few others questionable on the Lakers’ injury report, the team will offer updates and make a final decision closer to tipoff.

The Lakers-Suns game is set for 1 pm PST on Sunday, November 15, and despite some travel delays after the FAA ground stop on Friday, the matchup remains scheduled as originally planned.