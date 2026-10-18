Former Los Angeles Lakers Center Leaves NBA to Join European Team

A former Los Angeles Lakers big man is taking his talents to Europe after just three NBA seasons.

Christian Koloko, who was released by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month, has officially signed with Crvena Zvezda in Serbia.

The club announced Koloko’s arrival on its website.

“Christian Koloko is the new reinforcement of KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet,” the club wrote. “Koloko is extremely mobile for his height. He can take on significantly shorter players, and his huge arm span of almost 230 centimeters helps him defend the basket and the hoop. With his arrival at KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, Koloko will strengthen the competition in the center position, but also in the team’s defense. Christian, welcome to Red Star!”

According to Blazo Komnenic of Meridian Sport, Crvena Zvezda had to sign Koloko as reinforcement due to injuries to centers Johnathan Motley and Ebuka Izundu.

Depth is important for Crvena Zvezda since they compete in three leagues: the Serbian League or the KLS, the Adriatic Basketball League and the EuroLeague.

Koloko will team up with multiple former NBA players like Motley, Jared Butler, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jordan Nwora, Semi Ojeleye and Chima Moneke.

Christian Koloko’s NBA Career

After three fruitful years at Arizona, Christian Koloko entered the 2022 NBA draft and was selected 33rd overall by the Toronto Raptors. Koloko spent two seasons with the Raptors, but he missed the entire 2023-24 season due to blood clot issues.

The Raptors waived Koloko in January 2024. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract that same summer. He spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Lakers, splitting time with their NBA G League affiliate.

In 37 games for the Lakers that season, Koloko averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. He remained with the Lakers at the start of last season, but the Lakers waived him after two games. He stayed in the NBA and joined the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Koloko to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract this offseason. He was at training camp and played one preseason game for the Pelicans before getting released.

Koloko Previously Linked to Spanish Club

Before signing with Crvena Zvezda, Christian Koloko was initially linked with Kosner Baskonia in Spain.

Spanish outlet El Correo first reported Baskonia’s interest last week, with coach Paolo Galbiati looking to reinforce his frontcourt rotation.

The club already had former NBA player Kenneth Faried and Brazilian big man Marcio Santos, but they made a “firm offer” to the former Los Angeles Lakers center.