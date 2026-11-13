Heat Injury Report: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs. Cavs?

The Miami Heat won’t have to face the Cleveland Cavaliers without their biggest star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for Friday night’s NBA Cup matchup at Kaseya Center, clearing the two-time MVP to play despite a lingering right wrist sprain.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update comes after Miami initially listed him as probable on Friday’s 1:15 p.m. ET official injury report.

His availability provides a welcome lift for a Heat team seeking its third consecutive victory after a difficult start to the season.

Miami enters the matchup at 5-6, while Cleveland brings an identical record into a meeting between two teams with championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Comes After Dominant Performance

Antetokounmpo has been managing the wrist injury without allowing it to disrupt his production.

The 31-year-old forward delivered 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in Miami’s 115-109 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

He shot 12 of 21 from the field in 31 minutes, helping the Heat close their five-game Western Conference road trip with consecutive victories.

Antetokounmpo was seen icing his injured wrist while sitting on the bench during the game.

However, the injury appeared to have little effect on his performance.

His scoring helped Miami build a 23-point advantage before Utah mounted a fourth-quarter comeback.

The Heat ultimately held on behind timely defensive plays from Bam Adebayo and Klay Thompson.

Antetokounmpo also passed Gary Payton for 39th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

His continued production has been one of Miami’s few constants during an uneven opening month.

The Heat have won three of their past four games, but their defense remains a concern.

Miami entered Friday ranked among the NBA’s bottom 10 teams in defensive rating, an unusual position for a franchise coached by Erik Spoelstra.

Having Antetokounmpo available gives the Heat their most imposing interior presence alongside Adebayo as they attempt to correct those problems.

Miami Faces Cleveland Team Missing Evan Mobley

While Miami received encouraging news about Antetokounmpo, Cleveland will be without one of its best defenders.

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has been ruled out with a left big toe sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

Mobley’s absence could create additional opportunities for Antetokounmpo to attack the basket.

Cleveland will also be without Sam Merrill, who is managing a right elbow injury.

Miami, meanwhile, has other injury concerns.

Thompson entered Friday listed as questionable because of left ankle soreness, but he’s been upgraded to probable. Pelle Larsson has been downgraded to doubtful after he was initially listed as questionable with an illness.

Both players contributed to Tuesday’s victory over Utah.

The Heat will be looking to build on that momentum as they begin a five-game homestand.

Antetokounmpo’s availability won’t erase Miami’s defensive shortcomings or its inconsistent start.

But with Cleveland missing Mobley, the Heat have an opportunity to capitalize on a favorable matchup inside.

And their most important player is ready to take the floor.