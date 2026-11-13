Miami Heat Get Great News as 2x NBA All-Star SG ‘Would Like’ to Join Giannis

It’s been a rollercoaster start to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in the Miami Heat. Six losses from the first 11 games shows a team in transition but questions will be asked if results don’t improve in the long run.

The good news is that Miami is still an enticing destination for some top stars and the Heat could still consider another significant addition before the deadline.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer Miami is a spot that Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine would “like to go to.”

LaVine, 31, has only four postseason games on his belt in his career and could fancy a move elsewhere.

Zach LaVine Interested in Joining Giannis and Miami Heat

The Heat emptied their pockets to go all in for Antetokounmpo and with some other serious competitors for his sweepstakes, it was worth it. The Heat now boast the two-time MVP and one of the best players in the league on their roster.

But when the dust settled, their roster was thin, so thin in fact that they had to sign players on mid-level and veteran exceptions. They had few resources in draft assets and pieces to pursue other positions like in the backcourt.

Miami did add four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and also veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. They also had Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larson as well as rookie Ryan Conwell.

They are not totally handicapped in the backcourt positions but in the long run when the postseason comes around and the Heat are in the mix, whether these options elevate them alongside Antetokounmpo remains to be seen.

What is certain is that a high volume offensive guard like LaVine will be an upgrade. At his peak, he was one of the highest-scoring guards in the league. That peak has dropped in recent years but his scoring touch is still present.

LaVine Would Give Miami an Interesting Dynamic

LaVine is currently averaging 22.3 points per game in 11 games this season for the Kings. He is getting back to his form after injuries limited him to 39 games last season and he recorded an under-20-point average for only the second time in the last 10 seasons. The last time that happened was in 2023-24 and he played a career-low 25 games that season.

His scoring next to Antetokounmpo will improve the Heat offensive build. Outside the Greek superstar, no other Miami player is averaging close to 20 points. Bam Adebayo the closest is putting up 17.8 points per game and even he is a frontcourt star.

LaVine is in the final year of his max contract and that could be the motivation for Sacramento to move him. He is set to earn $48.9 million this season which is massive for the Heat cap space. They will have to move some salaries to accommodate him for the final year and probably negotiate a team-friendly deal next summer. Or they could wait and sign him as an unrestricted free agent.





