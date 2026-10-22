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How Long is Jimmy Butler Out? Why Ex-Heat Star Isn’t Playing for Warriors

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Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Seven
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 04: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the first half against the Houston Rockets in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 04, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

There was a period of time when Jimmy Butler played with the Miami Heat when he felt invincible.

He doesn’t feel that way any longer as the 2026-27 NBA season gets underway and Butler now plays for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors start their season on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve still got Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but they’re operating without Butler, at least for now.

The guy who seemed like he never had to come out of a game when he played in Miami now is going to miss a bunch more games as the Warriors try to make do without him.

Why Isn’t Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight?

Butler isn’t playing to open the season for the Warriors because he’s injured.

He tore his ACL in late January while playing, ironically, against the Heat.

Butler didn’t play the rest of the 2025-26 season after that injury.

How Long is Jimmy Butler Out?

Butler is likely going to miss the first few months of the new season, at the very least.

An ACL classically has a recovery time of a full year, although some players in recent years have come back sooner than that.

Still, Butler’s injury was late-January. A nine-month recovery would take him to late-October, and he doesn’t seem likely to be back close to that soon.

If Butler played while it was still 2026, that’d be at least a bit of a surprise.

This is what ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote in an article before the season began:

“Butler could be back in the January-to-February range. Butler said the next step in his rehab is landing from a game speed-type jump without issue or concern.”

That’s a full year recovery for Butler. At his age, and with so much mileage on his legs, that probably makes sense.

When Do Heat Play Warriors?

The Heat and Warriors will play two games during the 2026-27 NBA season.

The first is when Miami goes to Golden State on Nov. 5. Butler isn’t going to be back for that one.

He’s got at least a chance at the second. Miami hosts the Warriors on Jan. 17.

Obviously, the Warriors won’t rush Butler back just to face his former team. But Heat fans would certainly enjoy the chance to be one of the first teams to welcome Butler back to the floor after his injury last season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Long is Jimmy Butler Out? Why Ex-Heat Star Isn’t Playing for Warriors

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