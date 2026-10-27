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Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. Decision Gets 2 Teams Involved

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 04: Kevin Porter Jr. #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after scoring in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum on February 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks made a tough decision with Kevin Porter Jr. on the eve of this new season.

At least two other teams — the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings — have noticed.

No further action has been taken yet, but it could be coming in the days ahead. The season is only a week old, and already some squads know that they have to shake up their rosters to find the optimal look going forward.

Porter, who has always been a bit of an enigma but who also  has a lot of basketball talent, could be involved in the solution somewhere.

Bucks Decision on Kevin Porter Jr.

The Bucks chose to cut Kevin Porter Jr. before roster cutdown day.

The 26-year-old playmaker was nearly on the team, but Milwaukee had acquired a lot of new talent both in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and in the draft, and the Bucks chose to stick with their intentionality about those new players and let Porter go.

Porter had played in a total of 68 games over the past two seasons as injuries limited his time on the court since joining the Bucks from the Clippers midway through the 2024-25 season.

In 2025-26, he started 36 of the 38 games he played and averaged 33 minutes per night. In that action, Porter put up 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

His shooting numbers weren’t particularly efficient, but Porter was one of the guys initiating a lot of offense for the Bucks last season, particularly in stretches when Antetokounmpo was unavailable.

Unlike some end-of-preseason roster cuts, Porter clearly can contribute at the NBA level. The Bucks just decided it wouldn’t be with them, so now he’s a free agent.

Kevin Porter Jr. Rumors

A new report has linked Porter to two teams: the Nuggets and Kings.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that news on Monday:

“Yet several teams, sources say, are still evaluating their respective backcourts and could emerge as potential Porter suitors depending on how things unfold. Two such teams, according to sources, are Denver and Sacramento.”

In a weird sort of way, the Kings feel like a classic landing spot for Porter. They’ve frequently picked up players other teams haven’t quite wanted in recent years, and there’d probably be a runway for Porter to put up numbers in Sacramento.

The Nuggets are more of a contender and would have a smaller role for Porter, but it’d be a chance for him to contribute to winning — and early-season injury concern for Cam Johnson could help his playing time there.

Porter hasn’t signed yet, but it seems like that could come sooner rather than later.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. Decision Gets 2 Teams Involved

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