Myles Turner Trade Proposal Comes With a Catch for Warriors

Myles Turner has been the center of attention recently when it comes to trade talks. According to Legion Hoops, per Brett Siegel, the Milwaukee Bucks are willing to trade center Myles Turner and take on Kristaps Porzingis‘ contract. However, they have one stipulation, and it’s that they want draft picks. The Golden State Warriors are currently not interested in the trade proposal.

Myles Turner Early struggles

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 06: Myles Turner #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball against Jay Huff #32 of the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on February 06, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Turner has looked like a shell of himself so far in this early season. In 10 games, he is averaging just 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game. He is also shooting just 26.7% from three; that’s his worst three-point shooting mark since his rookie season. Turner has struggled to put the ball in the basket, and it has the Bucks questioning what to do with him. His offense has been nowhere near as good as it was in his tenure with the Indiana Pacers.

Turner’s defense has still been solid; he’s averaging 2.5 blocks per game. He has been able to get stops and cause havoc defensively. The Bucks, however, need more than just his defense. They are getting limited production from Turner on the offensive side of the ball. His struggles have hurt the team early on this season.

The Porzingis Situation

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Leonard Miller #11 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors have been fed up with the Porzingis Situation. They got him in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks last February. Golden State had hoped that he would bring versatility offensively and defensively, with the ability to knock down threes. So far, it has not worked out between Porzingis and the Warriors, and it’s been a bad situation.

In 15 games with the Warriors last season, he shot his third-lowest percentage from three in his career at 31.1%. He also didn’t look like the defender that they thought they were getting. Aside from his play, he has missed a lot of games due to injuries, and he hasn’t been reliable. This has been a really bad situation for Golden State and for Porzingis himself.

Asking Price is Too Much

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 23: Myles Turner #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball while being guarded by Johnny Furphy #12 of the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 23, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Warriors are trying to shop Porzingis, and the Bucks are trying to shop Turner. It seems like a good idea to trade the players for each other, and maybe they’ll succeed with the other team. Milwaukee, however, may be asking for way too much. Outside of just Porzingis, they want the Warriors to throw in some draft picks. Golden State is not interested in that proposal. Both teams have players not playing up to their standards; both players are known for shooting threes and blocking shots.

This is a situation to watch for going forward. Even if those players are not traded for each other, they may be traded for someone else. They are not the players they were, their both older, but they may still be capable of performing for the team, maybe they’re just in the wrong system. It’ll be interesting to see what happens going forward.