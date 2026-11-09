Bucks’ Former Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Ex-Coach Doc Rivers

Former Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a warning about bitterness when asked about Doc Rivers’ criticism.

The two-time NBA MVP responded Sunday night following Miami’s 114-108 win over Sacramento. His comments appeared in reports Monday morning.

Rivers had questioned Antetokounmpo’s basketball IQ and execution during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Antetokounmpo sounded surprised when reporters brought up those remarks.

“Never let bitterness and pettiness get in front of your goals and dreams, man,” he said, according to Sportsnet’s account of his response.

He told reporters to ask Rivers why he felt that way. Antetokounmpo said his attention belongs on improving and helping his current team.

Doc Rivers Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Execution

Rivers coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for parts of three seasons. He took over during the 2023-24 campaign following Adrian Griffin’s dismissal.

On the podcast, Rivers described the difficulty of coaching a player who constantly attacks downhill. He acknowledged Antetokounmpo’s passing ability while questioning his decision-making.

“He doesn’t have a super IQ at the same time,” Rivers said, according to Sportsnet’s report on the interview.

Rivers argued that Antetokounmpo’s ability to create offense himself could interfere with his commitment to executing plays. He stressed the importance of carrying that work through practices and shootarounds.

He praised Erik Spoelstra’s ability to teach execution.

Antetokounmpo made clear that Spoelstra now coaches him. He acknowledged his history with Rivers but directed questions about the criticism back toward his former coach.

Jason Kidd Disagrees With Doc Rivers’ Judgment

Another former Bucks coach had a different view.

Jason Kidd, who coached Antetokounmpo from 2014-18, challenged Rivers’ assessment during Friday’s appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“I think Giannis understands how to play the game,” Kidd said, according to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

Kidd described Antetokounmpo’s downhill attacks as his greatest strength. He said stars can present coaching challenges while still wanting instruction.

Antetokounmpo spent his first 13 NBA seasons with Milwaukee. He led the Bucks to the 2021 championship and earned Finals MVP honors.

Rivers finished 97-103 with Milwaukee. The Bucks lost in the first round during his first two seasons and missed the playoffs last season.

Antetokounmpo’s first season in Miami has brought its own difficult start. The Heat opened 0-4 and stand at 4-6.

He averages 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Spoelstra used his own response to emphasize Miami’s defense. He said the team needs more collective urgency and toughness as its offense develops around Antetokounmpo.

Sunday ended in victory.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds. And his jumper with 59.1 seconds remaining pushed Miami’s lead to seven points.

The Heat held on and next visit Utah on Tuesday.