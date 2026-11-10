Milwaukee Bucks Announce Tyler Herro Injury News Before Knicks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks have another problem to deal with as they prepare to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday, November 10.

Bucks guard Tyler Herro, the team’s leading scorer through the first 10 games of the season, has been listed as questionable with a right knee contusion.

Milwaukee confirmed Herro’s designation on Monday, and the NBA’s official injury report also lists him as questionable for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. ET matchup at Madison Square Garden.

The timing is particularly concerning for a Bucks team that has stumbled to a 1-9 record. Milwaukee has lost its last two games by double digits, and Herro has been one of the few consistent sources of offense.

The 26-year-old has averaged 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season. Now, his availability is uncertain heading into another difficult matchup.

Is Tyler Herro Playing Against Tonight?

Herro has not been ruled out against New York, but his questionable designation puts his status in doubt.

The Bucks officially identified the injury as a right knee contusion in their November 9 announcement. The NBA’s report lists a right-sided contusion without specifying the body part.

There is no confirmed timetable for Herro’s recovery, and Milwaukee has not announced whether he will face a minutes restriction if cleared to play.

Herro most recently appeared in the Bucks’ 117-97 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, November 8. He finished with 13 points, one rebound and two assists in 27 minutes, shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range.

That followed a stronger performance against the Toronto Raptors on November 6, when he delivered 23 points and 10 assists in a 121-107 defeat.

Milwaukee has depended heavily on Herro since his arrival from Miami, particularly following Giannis Antetokounmpo’s departure.

Herro leads the Bucks in scoring and three-pointers made per game, averaging 3.1 from beyond the arc. Milwaukee is already averaging just 108.4 points per game, ranking 25th in the NBA, while surrendering 121.6 points per contest.

His absence would put additional pressure on Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Ryan Rollins to produce offensively against New York.

For now, Herro remains a game-time uncertainty rather than a confirmed absence. The Bucks will have opportunities to update his designation before Tuesday’s tipoff.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks are dealing with an injury concern of their own heading into Tuesday’s meeting with Milwaukee.

According to the NBA’s November 9 injury report, Josh Hart is questionable with right ankle soreness.

Hart was the only Knicks player listed on that report, while Herro was the only player listed for Milwaukee.

The veteran guard’s availability is significant for New York, particularly because of his rebounding, defensive versatility and ability to contribute without needing plays designed specifically for him.

Hart’s questionable designation does not guarantee he will miss Tuesday’s game. Like Herro, he could receive an updated status closer to tipoff.

The Knicks enter the matchup at 5-4, giving them a considerably stronger start to the season than the struggling Bucks.

Milwaukee’s immediate concern, however, is the availability of its leading scorer. After managing just 97 points against Boston, the Bucks can scarcely afford to lose another reliable offensive option.

Whether Herro is cleared to face New York figures to be one of Milwaukee’s most consequential decisions before Tuesday’s game.