LaMelo Ball’s Haircut in Timberwolves Debut Brings to Mind Brother Lonzo, Jayson Tatum

It was one of those things that once you saw it, you couldn’t unsee it.

We’re not sure how many people watched LaMelo Ball in his Minnesota Timberwolves debut, saw his fresh cut (pictured atop this article) and couldn’t stop seeing him as his older brother Lonzo.

But the haircut LaMelo was rocking for Minnesota certainly gave off Lonzo vibes. Viewed from certain angles, LaMelo even looked a heck of a lot like Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Like, before we go any further, look at this picture — it looks so much like Lonzo:

The tattoos do clarify that it’s LaMelo, but it’s an entertaining subplot to the season.

Lonzo remains a free agent, but LaMelo has done away with his previous looks that involved letting his hair grow out and has instead gone with the fresh edge up.

Will it matter for how LaMelo plays? Probably not, although if you look good you feel good and you play good.

It’ll be interesting to watch develop during LaMelo’s time in Minnesota, though. Does he stick with the look that Lonzo first brought to the table?

LaMelo Ball Debut Stats

It was a great debut for the Timberwolves in at least one way: They won 131-106 over the Miami Heat.

LaMelo was also really solid.

He played 29 minutes and scored 21 points on 7-for-17 shooting, including 5-for-13 from 3-point range, while making 2-of-3 from the foul line.

LaMelo added six assists, two steals and two rebounds while turning the ball over just once.

He wasn’t the main headline — that was Anthony Edwards scoring 45 points — but LaMelo fit right in with the Timberwolves.

Lonzo Chimes In

Of course, Lonzo didn’t take long to chime in on one specific moment.

LaMelo took one stepback shot from the right wing in which he took a heck of a lot of extra shuffle steps on the way back to his shooting spot.

Lonzo made sure his social media followers knew that he thought LaMelo had traveled.

Travel lmaoooo — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) October 22, 2026

Brothers are going to be brothers.