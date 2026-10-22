Hi, Subscriber

LaMelo Ball’s Haircut in Timberwolves Debut Brings to Mind Brother Lonzo, Jayson Tatum

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It was one of those things that once you saw it, you couldn’t unsee it.

We’re not sure how many people watched LaMelo Ball in his Minnesota Timberwolves debut, saw his fresh cut (pictured atop this article) and couldn’t stop seeing him as his older brother Lonzo.

But the haircut LaMelo was rocking for Minnesota certainly gave off Lonzo vibes. Viewed from certain angles, LaMelo even looked a heck of a lot like Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Like, before we go any further, look at this picture — it looks so much like Lonzo:

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the third quarter of a preseason game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The tattoos do clarify that it’s LaMelo, but it’s an entertaining subplot to the season.

Lonzo remains a free agent, but LaMelo has done away with his previous looks that involved letting his hair grow out and has instead gone with the fresh edge up.

Will it matter for how LaMelo plays? Probably not, although if you look good you feel good and you play good.

It’ll be interesting to watch develop during LaMelo’s time in Minnesota, though. Does he stick with the look that Lonzo first brought to the table?

LaMelo Ball Debut Stats

It was a great debut for the Timberwolves in at least one way: They won 131-106 over the Miami Heat.

LaMelo was also really solid.

He played 29 minutes and scored 21 points on 7-for-17 shooting, including 5-for-13 from 3-point range, while making 2-of-3 from the foul line.

LaMelo added six assists, two steals and two rebounds while turning the ball over just once.

He wasn’t the main headline — that was Anthony Edwards scoring 45 points — but LaMelo fit right in with the Timberwolves.

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Lonzo Chimes In

Of course, Lonzo didn’t take long to chime in on one specific moment.

LaMelo took one stepback shot from the right wing in which he took a heck of a lot of extra shuffle steps on the way back to his shooting spot.

Lonzo made sure his social media followers knew that he thought LaMelo had traveled.

Brothers are going to be brothers.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

LaMelo Ball’s Haircut in Timberwolves Debut Brings to Mind Brother Lonzo, Jayson Tatum

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Timberwolves News

More Heavy on Timberwolves News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x