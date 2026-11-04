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Minnesota Timberwolves Part Ways With Recently Injured Forward

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Enrique Freeman, Minnesota Timberwolves
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 12: Enrique Freeman #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter at Target Center on April 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves officially parted ways with former second-round pick Enrique Freeman.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the Timberwolves’ decision to waive Freeman, who was diagnosed with an injury that will keep him out for weeks.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves will waive two-way forward Enrique Freeman, who’s dealing with a minor injury that’ll keep him out for a few weeks, sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.5 points on 54.2% shooting, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last season with the Iowa Wolves,” Scotto tweeted.

Enrique Freeman
GettyJosh Oduro #13 of the New Orleans Pelicans draws a foul against Enrique Freeman #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center on April 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Freeman has not played for the Timberwolves this season. He re-signed with the team last summer before getting waived before the start of the campaign.

The Timberwolves re-signed him again on October 27 before parting ways a week later.

It’s unclear what kind of injury Freeman is currently dealing with. He wasn’t listed on their injury reports leading into his release.

Fans React to Minnesota Timberwolves’ Decision to Release Injured Player

Chris Finch
GettyHead coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at Hilton Coliseum on October 07, 2026 in Ames, Iowa.

Here are some of the online reactions to Enrique Freeman’s release:

@edscalibur: “I feel bad for Freeman.”

@joenels: “Will Freeman get an Exhibit 10 with Iowa instead?”

@basketballg36: “Timberwolves just missing the mark completely on this one. Doesn’t make them look good at all.”

@the_real_anto: “Sad for Enrique.”

@airbell_nya: “They’re treating Freeman really badly.”

@nkzrN9ORMA2486: “So Freeman got fired after all, huh?”

Enrique Freeman’s NBA Career

Enrique Freeman
GettyIndiana Pacers’ US forward #8 Enrique Freeman holds basketballs as he attends a training session at the Accor Arena – Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy – in Paris on January 22, 2025.

After a five-year college career for the Akron Zips, Enrique Freeman entered the 2024 NBA Draft. The Indiana Pacers selected him 50th overall in the second round.

Freeman spent his rookie season with the Pacers. He appeared in 22 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. He played the majority of the season with the Indiana Mad Ants.

The Pacers released him after one season. He found a new home with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played just four games last season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

It’s unclear what’s next for Freeman. He’s still eligible for a two-way contract, though he would have to be healthy first.

What’s Next for the Timberwolves?

Pistons vs Timberwolves
GettyNorchad Omier #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes to the basket against Elijah Harkless #94 and Ugonna Onyenso #34 of the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at Target Center on October 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly intended to sign Norchad Omier to a two-way contract, replacing Enrique Freeman.

However, Omier backed up out of the deal with the Timberwolves and changed course to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, as per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Minnesota Timberwolves Part Ways With Recently Injured Forward

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