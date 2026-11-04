Minnesota Timberwolves Part Ways With Recently Injured Forward

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves officially parted ways with former second-round pick Enrique Freeman.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the Timberwolves’ decision to waive Freeman, who was diagnosed with an injury that will keep him out for weeks.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves will waive two-way forward Enrique Freeman, who’s dealing with a minor injury that’ll keep him out for a few weeks, sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.5 points on 54.2% shooting, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last season with the Iowa Wolves,” Scotto tweeted.

Freeman has not played for the Timberwolves this season. He re-signed with the team last summer before getting waived before the start of the campaign.

The Timberwolves re-signed him again on October 27 before parting ways a week later.

It’s unclear what kind of injury Freeman is currently dealing with. He wasn’t listed on their injury reports leading into his release.

Fans React to Minnesota Timberwolves’ Decision to Release Injured Player

Here are some of the online reactions to Enrique Freeman’s release:

@edscalibur: “I feel bad for Freeman.”

@joenels: “Will Freeman get an Exhibit 10 with Iowa instead?”

@basketballg36: “Timberwolves just missing the mark completely on this one. Doesn’t make them look good at all.”

@the_real_anto: “Sad for Enrique.”

@airbell_nya: “They’re treating Freeman really badly.”

@nkzrN9ORMA2486: “So Freeman got fired after all, huh?”

Enrique Freeman’s NBA Career

After a five-year college career for the Akron Zips, Enrique Freeman entered the 2024 NBA Draft. The Indiana Pacers selected him 50th overall in the second round.

Freeman spent his rookie season with the Pacers. He appeared in 22 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. He played the majority of the season with the Indiana Mad Ants.

The Pacers released him after one season. He found a new home with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played just four games last season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

It’s unclear what’s next for Freeman. He’s still eligible for a two-way contract, though he would have to be healthy first.

What’s Next for the Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly intended to sign Norchad Omier to a two-way contract, replacing Enrique Freeman.

However, Omier backed up out of the deal with the Timberwolves and changed course to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, as per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.