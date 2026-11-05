Timberwolves Lose Double-Double Machine After Stunning Change of Heart

The Minnesota Timberwolves thought they had their man. A few hours later, Norchad Omier was headed somewhere else.

After initially agreeing to a two-way contract with Minnesota, Omier changed his mind and decided to join the Cleveland Cavaliers instead, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The unexpected reversal leaves the Timberwolves with an open roster spot after they waived Enrique Freeman to make room for the 25-year-old forward.

What appeared to be a routine depth signing has turned into an unusual roster setback for Minnesota.

Norchad Omier Backs Out of Timberwolves Deal

Scotto initially reported Tuesday that the Timberwolves had reached an agreement with Omier on a two-way contract.

However, the situation changed later that day.

“After agreeing to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Norchad Omier has changed his mind and plans to sign a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Scotto reported.

The decision came after Minnesota waived Freeman, who had signed a two-way contract with the team on Oct. 28.

Freeman appeared in four games for the Timberwolves last season and had also spent time developing with their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

Minnesota now has a vacant two-way slot to fill.

The Wolves haven’t announced their next move, but the reversal sends them back into the market for another developmental prospect.

Cavaliers Make Roster Move to Accommodate Omier

Cleveland, meanwhile, is preparing to create room for its new addition.

According to Scotto, the Cavaliers plan to waive two-way forward Riley Minix to open a spot for Omier.

Minix averaged 18.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the G League last season while shooting 51.9% from the field and 42.8% from the 3-point range.

Omier’s familiarity with Cleveland could have played a role in his decision, although no specific reason for his change of heart has been publicly confirmed.

The former Baylor standout previously played for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, before spending time in the Los Angeles Clippers organization.

He appeared in six NBA games with the Clippers last season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds.

However, his strongest production came in the G League.

Omier averaged 18.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field last season, according to Scotto.

Those numbers made him an appealing developmental option for Minnesota.

What’s Next for Timberwolves After Losing Omier?

The Timberwolves must now decide how to use their remaining two-way roster opening.

Omier would have provided another physical presence in the frontcourt, particularly as a rebounder and interior scorer.

Despite standing just 6-foot-7, he has consistently produced against bigger opponents through strength, positioning and relentless effort.

His departure won’t immediately change Minnesota’s regular rotation, but it removes a potential depth option.

Two-way contracts allow teams to develop younger players between the NBA and G League without using a standard roster spot.

For Minnesota, finding productive contributors through those positions remains an important part of roster management.

The Timberwolves have not announced another signing to replace Omier.

What looked like a completed transaction Tuesday now leaves Minnesota with an unexpected vacancy.

Cleveland appears ready to welcome Omier back into its organization. The Wolves, meanwhile, are still searching for the player they thought they had secured.