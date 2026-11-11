Timberwolves’ LaMelo Ball Defended by NBA Legend

The Minnesota Timberwolves have kept winning without Anthony Edwards.

LaMelo Ball has helped make that possible.

Dwyane Wade thinks some people needed a new setting to appreciate what Ball brings.

Dwyane Wade Pushes Back on Criticism of LaMelo Ball

On The Checkin with Dwyane Wade, the Hall of Famer defended Ball against criticism of his unconventional game. He called the narrative surrounding the guard lazy and commended what a move to Minnesota has shown.

“I love when a guy gets a change of scenery sometimes,” Wade said.

Ball’s shooting mechanics formed part of Wade’s argument. His feet and balance can look different from what coaches teach. Wade said those habits have been part of his game for years.

He sees a serious player whose unusual style can obscure his skill.

“But he’s been consistent his whole life,” Wade said.

Wade and skills trainer Chris Johnson also discussed a video of Ball greeting Timberwolves staff members by name. Wade welcomed the attention to that side of Ball, saying public discussion too often centers on incidents that shape his reputation.

It’s a viewpoint worth pondering when judging his place in Minnesota. A loose style on the court can make the game look easy. The work still requires precise passes, hard shots and an understanding of where teammates will be.

Wade’s point gives Ball credit for skills that travel with him. Minnesota has provided a setting in which to see them.

LaMelo Ball Helps Timberwolves Win Without Anthony Edwards

The recent results give that discussion some import.

Minnesota improved to 8-3 with Sunday’s 115-100 victory over Utah. The Timberwolves have won four straight and are 5-2 without Edwards, according to The Associated Press.

Ball finished with 24 points and five assists. Ayo Dosunmu scored 26, while Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Ball has scored at least 20 points in each game of the winning streak, according to his game log. He opened November with 34 against Milwaukee, followed by 20 at Houston and 22 at New Orleans before Sunday’s win.

Across those four games, he averaged 25 points and made 17 3-pointers. That production has helped Minnesota keep its offense moving through Edwards’ absence.

The All-Star guard underwent knee surgery Oct. 29. AP reported that he is expected to miss two months.

Minnesota needs more of this from Ball while Edwards recovers. The next bout comes Thursday against Dallas, which brings a demanding backcourt matchup.

Wade has made his view clear that Ball’s game deserves a closer look, and the Timberwolves are giving people a spectacle to watch.