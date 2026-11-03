Julius Randle Struggles Away From Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves don’t have much to show in return for the Julius Randle trade.

The three-team deal that sent Randle to the Brooklyn Nets, and sent the Nets’ Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, was mostly done by Minnesota to shed salary cap space.

Despite that, the Wolves may not be missing Randle a ton right now. He’s struggling mightily with his efficiency with Brooklyn.

Julius Randle Stats

Randle is putting up some numbers, but on a weak team, he’s being asked to do a lot, and it’s hurting his overall rate stats.

These are Randle’s numbers over his last five games:

Julius Randle over his last 5 games: 26/75 FG

7/28 3PT

22 assists

21 turnovers

-12 https://t.co/luZpDHCe2f — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 3, 2026

He’s making just a third of his shots from the floor, including just a quarter of his 3-point attempts, and he’s turning the ball over nearly as much as he’s assisting.

It’s a tough spot for Randle to find himself in. He went from a Western Conference contender to a team that realistically entered this season with very little shot of even reaching a play-in game.

The Nets are one of the NBA’s worst teams, in part because they’ve totally fumbled the draft in recent years, and even though Randle is a good player, he can’t rescue Brooklyn by himself.

That’ll likely lead to some frustrations, and it could eventually point toward another Randle trade down the road.

For now, though, all Randle can do is keep trying to lead the Nets even when it appears mostly futile.

Julius Randle Return to Knicks

Randle got a chance to play against his former Knicks team on Monday night.

He got cheers at Madison Square Garden in a game the Knicks won 103-90.

Randle finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, but he was also just 5-for-16 from the floor.

That pretty much sums up where Randle is right now in his first season away from Minnesota. He’s still capable of putting up numbers, but they feel a lot like empty calories on a bad team.

It’s still early in the year, and trends can shift, but it’d be a surprise to see the Nets near the top of the standings at any point.