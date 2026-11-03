Minnesota Timberwolves Give Recently Waived Player Another Chance

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a two-day contract with Norchad Omier, according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. The Timberwolves recently waived Omier on October 17th, a few days before the season started. He is a player who has been performing really well in the G League so far. Now he gets his second chance with Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Like his G-league Production

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 14: Norchad Omier #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes to the basket against Elijah Harkless #94 and Ugonna Onyenso #34 of the Detroit Pistons in the foruth quarter during a preseason game at Target Center on October 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Pistons defeated the Timberwolves 128-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Omier has been averaging 18.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 59.2% in the G League. This is the type of production that the Timberwolves are looking for. They constantly have their frontcourt players in and out dealing with injuries. A two-way deal means that Omier will be splitting his time between Minnesota and the G League team.

He will be able to appear in some games if they choose to play him. This is his chance to earn a better contract if he plays well. They need an emergency big right now who can come in and rebound and score in the paint.

Omier ‘s Previous Stint

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jordan Miller #22 of the Los Angeles Clippers, Kobe Brown #24 of the Indiana Pacers and Norchad Omier #55 of the Los Angeles Clippers on court in the second half at Intuit Dome on March 04, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Omier signed in training camp in September but was waived on October 17th. He played in six preseason games for Minnesota, although he didn’t get much playing time. He averaged just 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in those games. They are giving him another opportunity to establish himself and earn a contract. He can become a useful player for Minnesota.

Frontcourt Depth

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Norchad Omier #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on September 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This helps Minnesota, who have been dealing with injuries in their frontcourt. He can come in and provide energy off the bench if they choose to play him. They can develop him after his successful G League stint and help him become a valuable piece of Minnesota. He still has to earn his role, but through his rebounding and defense, he has a chance to do that.

He is a player to watch for in the near future. He can earn himself minutes and a decent role on a team looking for more frontcourt depth. He is the type of player that the Timberwolves are looking for and may need going forward in this young season.