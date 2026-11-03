Minnesota Timberwolves Give Recently Waived Player Another Chance

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 16: Norchad Omier #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes to the basket between Matas Buzelis #14 and Leonard Miller #11 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half of the preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a two-day contract with Norchad Omier, according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. The Timberwolves recently waived Omier on October 17th, a few days before the season started. He is a player who has been performing really well in the G League so far. Now he gets his second chance with Minnesota.
Minnesota Timberwolves Like his G-league Production
Omier has been averaging 18.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 59.2% in the G League. This is the type of production that the Timberwolves are looking for. They constantly have their frontcourt players in and out dealing with injuries. A two-way deal means that Omier will be splitting his time between Minnesota and the G League team.
He will be able to appear in some games if they choose to play him. This is his chance to earn a better contract if he plays well. They need an emergency big right now who can come in and rebound and score in the paint.
Omier ‘s Previous Stint
Omier signed in training camp in September but was waived on October 17th. He played in six preseason games for Minnesota, although he didn’t get much playing time. He averaged just 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in those games. They are giving him another opportunity to establish himself and earn a contract. He can become a useful player for Minnesota.
Frontcourt Depth
This helps Minnesota, who have been dealing with injuries in their frontcourt. He can come in and provide energy off the bench if they choose to play him. They can develop him after his successful G League stint and help him become a valuable piece of Minnesota. He still has to earn his role, but through his rebounding and defense, he has a chance to do that.
He is a player to watch for in the near future. He can earn himself minutes and a decent role on a team looking for more frontcourt depth. He is the type of player that the Timberwolves are looking for and may need going forward in this young season.
Brett Peeples Jr. Brett Peeples is a sports writer covering the NBA and college basketball, with a focus on the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and the biggest storylines across the sport. His work has appeared on LWOS, Stadium Rant, and The Sports Encounter. More about Brett Peeples Jr.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a two-day contract with Norchad Omier, according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. The Timberwolves recently waived Omier on October 17th, a few days before the season started. He is a player who has been performing really well in the G League so far. Now he gets his second chance […]
Minnesota Timberwolves Give Recently Waived Player Another Chance