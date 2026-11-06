Timberwolves Should go After Former Champion According to DeMarcus Cousins

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been having a bit of a frontcourt problem recently. The fit between Rudy Gobert and LaMelo Ball has not looked the best, and the star guard has looked frustrated at times. Legion Hoops reported that DeMarcus Cousins said that the Timberwolves should go after Anthony Davis. Cousins said, “He can provide everything Rudy Gobert does”.

Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert is a DPOY

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 30: Kobe Sanders #4 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots the ball against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of the NBA Cup game at Target Center on October 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the 127-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Gobert is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner and is the anchor for Minnesota’s defense. Every team that Gobert has been on has been top-5 in defense throughout the whole year. He lacks much of an offensive game but provides on the defensive side in a major way. His shot-blocking ability and rebounding have been huge for the Timberwolves in the last couple of years.

However, his offense right now, the pairing of him and Ball together, has looked sloppy. Ball wants to play fast, get out and run, and throw lobs. Gobert tends to drop passes, miss open layups, and look lost at times. The one major thing he has over Davis is the ability to stay healthy. The best ability is availability, and Gobert has been available more than Davis in recent years.

Is Anthony Davis an Upgrade

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 04: Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Take injuries out of it, Davis may be a better fit for Ball and Anthony Edwards. He can play fast; he is also a premier defender in the league, and he is really athletic and can catch every lob thrown at him. He is also capable of stepping out and knocking down mid ranges along with threes as well.

Now add injuries back in, and it becomes a bit of a problem. The last thing that the Timberwolves would want is to make a move for Davis, then he gets injured and is out for the year. At that point, they’d be playing without Gobert and Davis, and it could ruin their season.

If Davis could stay healthy and this trade would happen, he may be a better fit for the Timberwolves. Gobert may be more reliable in the sense that he’s always healthy, though. It is an interesting thing to think about, and maybe Minnesota is intrigued by this idea, or maybe they’re not.