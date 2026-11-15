Rudy Gobert’s 1-Point Night Raises Questions After Timberwolves Loss

Rudy Gobert had a rough night in the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 117-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Gobert had just one point in 27 minutes on 0/7 shooting. Underdog NBA reported that this is the second time already this season that he’s had a one-point game. For someone who is a paint player, 0/7 is a bit crazy.

Rudy Gobert and His Struggles

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 04: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on November 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Gobert has had his struggles this season and doesn’t look like he fits in with the Timberwolves’ new style of play. They are getting up and down the court and throwing lobs and fast passes. Gobert has struggled to catch the lobs or throw them down. He has also been seen missing easy layups at the rim when he is over 7 feet tall. LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and even Jonathan Kuminga have yelled at him on the court.

Gobert has never been a great offensive player, but what’s happening this season is out of sorts for him. He is usually one of the highest in field goal percentage because he gets a lot of his shots at the rim. This begs the question: is it time to part ways with the four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner? Is it time to see what they can get for him?

Joan Beringer has been solid

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 14: Joan Beringer #19 of the Minnesota Timberwolves rebounds the ball against Zach Collins #12 of the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Target Center on November 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bulls defeated the Timberwolves 117-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Beringer in limited action has been solid for the Timberwolves. He is faster and more athletic than Gobert and is able to catch lobs from Ball. Beringer has looked like he fits into this offense even more than Gobert. This isn’t a knock on Gobert; Minnesota just wants to play fast, and he has struggled in their speedy play. Beringer is a solid defender and has appeared to have better offense than the four-time DPOY winner.

The center spot has been a constant struggle for Minnesota this season. Gobert has not looked like himself and has missed easy layups. This has been a difficult season for Gobert so far in his young career. Minnesota has some questions they need answered. Is it time to part ways?