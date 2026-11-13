Jonathan Kuminga’s All-Around Night Leads to Another Timberwolves Win

Jonathan Kuminga played a solid game in the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-94 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota is 3-0. Kuminga has at least 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single game, per StatMuse. When he is playing a well-rounded game and is doing a bit of everything, the Timberwolves become harder to beat.

Jonathan Kuminga Fits With Timberwolves

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 12: Jonathan Kuminga #24 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at Target Center on November 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Kuminga’s style of play fits with how the Timberwolves want to play. With LaMelo Ball running the point, they want to get up and down and run fast. This fits how Kuminga plays. He’s quick, fast, and freakishly athletic. He and Ball are able to get a rebound and go leading to fast break points. It seems that Kuminga may have found his new home.

He has also looked comfortable taking jump shots. This has been an area that has been a struggle for him in the past. Kuminga is currently shooting a career-high 40.8% from three on the most attempts he’s had per game. He looks the most confident he has ever looked in his young career.

Timberwolves Need Kuminga

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 12: Jonathan Kuminga #24 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Target Center on November 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 133-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

This shows how good Minnesota is when Kuminga is playing well. He is capable of passing, rebounding, and scoring. Whatever the team needs from him that night, he can do. He just needs to work on being more consistent. Minnesota becomes a whole different challenge when the opposing teams have to worry about Kuminga too.

The Timberwolves are a really good team that has been without their superstar shooting guard, Anthony Edwards. They are on a five-game win streak without him currently. Kuminga gives this team a spark that they need. They are 3-0 when he has a 10/5/5 game for Minnesota. This gives the team something to build on and to recognize going forward.