Timberwolves’ LaMelo Ball Offers Odd Reason for Welcoming Bulls Beatdown

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 117-106 at home to a Chicago Bulls team that entered with a 3-9 record. It was a bad loss that ended Minnesota’s five-game winning streak, but afterward, LaMelo Ball offered a positive spin. He believes a night like this can help a team get back on track.

Asked whether teams sometimes need games where they get beaten badly, Ball did not hesitate. His answer came with a comparison that was more colorful than the usual talk about watching film and making adjustments. He compared the experience to getting disciplined by a parent.

“H*ll yeah, for sure. Like a little as* whooping by your pops or something, get you back on track, sh*t, we need that,” Ball said. “We got our head busted in, so we should be ready to play.”

LaMelo Ball Sees a Lesson in Timberwolves’ Loss

Ball’s response was blunt, but the basketball point was straightforward. Minnesota had been winning, and Chicago gave the Wolves a reminder that a good stretch does not carry over automatically. The next opponent still gets a chance to make the night uncomfortable.

There was plenty about this performance that Minnesota will want to clean up. The Timberwolves shot 41.8% from the field and made just nine of their 38 attempts from 3-point range. Chicago, meanwhile, knocked down 14 of 30 shots from beyond the arc.

That shooting difference helped turn a home game into a frustrating result. Minnesota finished the first quarter trailing 29-17 and went into halftime down 58-45. The Wolves improved their scoring in the third quarter but never completed the comeback.

Ball scored 19 points, while Ayo Dosunmu led Minnesota with 24. The individual production did not change the larger issue. Chicago played well enough to end the Wolves’ streak and leave them answering questions afterward.

Minnesota Must Make the Response Count

There is a difference between finding value in a loss and benefiting from it. Ball’s answer suggests he wants the disappointment to sharpen Minnesota’s focus. Whether that happens will be clearer in the games that follow.

Fans do not have to enjoy the result to understand his point. A loss can expose issues that are easier to overlook when a team keeps finding ways to win. Recognizing those issues is useful only if the team does something about them.

For now, Ball has offered his interpretation of the setback. The Wolves got their reminder, and he expects them to be ready. Turning that expectation into a better performance is the part Minnesota still has to deliver.