Minnesota Timberwolves Announce LaMelo Ball Injury Before Bucks Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves already knew they would face the Milwaukee Bucks without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. Now LaMelo Ball’s availability is uncertain, too.

Ball is a new addition to Minnesota’s injury report for Monday, November 2, listed as questionable with a right wrist contusion. The NBA’s 4:15 p.m. ET report carried that designation ahead of the teams’ scheduled 8 p.m. ET tipoff.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is also questionable with a left hip contusion, giving Minnesota two unresolved backcourt decisions alongside two confirmed absences.

For coach Chris Finch, the concern extends beyond replacing one scorer. Losing Ball would also remove a central source of playmaking from a lineup already operating without Edwards.

Is LaMelo Ball Playing Against the Bucks?

UPDATED, 6:18 p.m. EST: LaMelo Ball will be a game-time decision, per Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

Ball had not been ruled out on the afternoon report. His questionable designation leaves open the possibility that he plays against Milwaukee, with his final availability still to be determined.

The listed injury is a right wrist contusion. The report does not establish how Ball sustained it, whether he would face a minutes restriction if cleared or whether the issue will affect additional games.

A new injury designation raises a question about Monday’s lineup; it does not, by itself, establish an extended absence.

Ball’s addition also changes the picture presented by earlier game previews. His availability now requires a fresh check before tipoff rather than an assumption that he will handle his usual responsibilities.

The same applies to Shannon. With both guards questionable, Minnesota must prepare for different combinations of available players instead of making one straightforward substitution.

Timberwolves Face More Backcourt Uncertainty Without Anthony Edwards

Edwards is listed as out following right knee arthroscopy. DiVincenzo is out following right Achilles tendon repair surgery.

That leaves Minnesota facing the possibility of playing without Ball, Edwards and DiVincenzo in the same game. Shannon’s hip injury adds another complication to the available guard rotation.

The Timberwolves acquired Ball to help create offense alongside Edwards. Earlier this fall, Edwards discussed how playing with Ball changes his responsibilities, allowing him to spend more time working away from the basketball.

With Edwards unavailable, Ball’s ability to initiate possessions takes on greater significance. If Ball also sits, Finch must replace that creation while redistributing the minutes already left behind by Edwards and DiVincenzo.

That would place additional demands on the remaining perimeter players to bring the ball up, organize possessions and generate opportunities for teammates. Replacing minutes is one assignment. Replacing the players who create those shots is another.

Minnesota’s offensive plans for the Ball-Edwards partnership depend on the advantages their complementary skills create. Against Milwaukee, the immediate question is whether either member of that pairing will be available.

Edwards is already out. Ball’s final status will determine how much further Finch must reach into his backcourt rotation.