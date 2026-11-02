Sports Doctor Delivers Good News For Timberwolves About Donte DiVicenzo

The Minnesota Timberwolves received some very good news about their injured guard Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo, who is out because of a ruptured Achilles tendon, is on track to play during the 2026-2027 NBA season for the Timberwolves.

His orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Martin O’Malley, confirmed that DiVincenzo is on schedule, or even ahead of schedule, in his rehabilitation and strength work.

Both DiVincenzo and the Timberwolves organization expect him to make his return to the court at some point during the ongoing 2026-2027 season.

“We can easily say you’re on schedule, if not certainly ahead of schedule,” Dr. O’Malley told DiVincenzo. “When this happened the goal was to be back for this season. That’s not even a question.”

Donte DiVincenzo Battles Rough Injury Since Last Year’s Playoffs

DiVincenzo suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon during Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs against the Denver Nuggets in April 2026, over six months ago.

Recovery time for a ruptured Achilles tendon in the NBA typically ranges from 9 to 12 months, averaging about 10 to 11 months, though full recovery to pre-injury explosiveness can sometimes take up to 18 to 24 months.

When healthy, DiVincenzo played a vital core and starting role for the Timberwolves as an energetic, high-impact two-way combo guard.

Last season, he started all 82 regular-season games for Minnesota, averaging 30.4 minutes per game.

DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30.4 minutes per game. DiVincenzo functioned primarily as a highly effective 3-and-D floor spacer and secondary playmaker, connecting on 37.9% of his three-point attempts.

DiVincenzo will be a key boost for the Timberwolves as they deal with the injury of Anthony Edwards on top of a rejigged roster led by LaMelo Ball.

Donte DiVincenzo Has Zeroed In On Returning To The Court This Season

Before the regular season started, DiVicenzo was operating on the belief that he would be returning later this season.

“I wouldn’t come in here with the mindset of I’m gonna play next year,” he said via The Athletic. “No, the mindset is to play this year.”

He added that he has sought help with other players who suffered the same fate, such as Damian Lillard.

“It’s been very, very helpful those days or weeks where you feel like you’re not gaining so much ground as you should. You talk to those guys, and they kind of help push you along,” he said.

“There [are] a lot of battles in sports that aren’t the physical ones. It starts with the physical and then turns into the mental side. So, just [showing] that there is light at the end of the tunnel. As vulnerable as I am, I can tell you I’m as driven and as confident,” he added.

DiVicenzo also talked about the value he would be bringing once he returned to the team.

“They’re not going to come to you and say, ‘We’re not doing XYZ,’” he said. “Obviously, you know it’s a business, and they’re going to do what’s best for the organization and what’s for the team. But I like to think of what I bring to the organization, yes, on the court, but off the court. Kind of invaluable stuff that you may not see on a stat sheet and just try to be a good person, a good human being. And when you do that every single day, I think they see that.”