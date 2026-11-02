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Sports Doctor Delivers Good News For Timberwolves About Donte DiVicenzo

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Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 23: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates his three-point basket against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of Game Three of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 23, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves received some very good news about their injured guard Donte DiVincenzo

DiVincenzo, who is out because of a ruptured Achilles tendon, is on track to play during the 2026-2027 NBA season for the Timberwolves.

His orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Martin O’Malley, confirmed that DiVincenzo is on schedule, or even ahead of schedule, in his rehabilitation and strength work.

Both DiVincenzo and the Timberwolves organization expect him to make his return to the court at some point during the ongoing 2026-2027 season.

“We can easily say you’re on schedule, if not certainly ahead of schedule,” Dr. O’Malley told DiVincenzo. “When this happened the goal was to be back for this season. That’s not even a question.”

Donte DiVincenzo Battles Rough Injury Since Last Year’s Playoffs

Minnesota TImberwolves v Dallas Mavericks
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 30: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after scoring during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 30, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

DiVincenzo suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon during Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs against the Denver Nuggets in April 2026, over six months ago. 

Recovery time for a ruptured Achilles tendon in the NBA typically ranges from 9 to 12 months, averaging about 10 to 11 months, though full recovery to pre-injury explosiveness can sometimes take up to 18 to 24 months.

When healthy, DiVincenzo played a vital core and starting role for the Timberwolves as an energetic, high-impact two-way combo guard.

Last season, he started all 82 regular-season games for Minnesota, averaging 30.4 minutes per game.

DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30.4 minutes per game. DiVincenzo functioned primarily as a highly effective 3-and-D floor spacer and secondary playmaker, connecting on 37.9% of his three-point attempts.

DiVincenzo will be a key boost for the Timberwolves as they deal with the injury of Anthony Edwards on top of a rejigged roster led by LaMelo Ball. 

Donte DiVincenzo Has Zeroed In On Returning To The Court This Season

Minnesota TImberwolves v Denver Nuggets
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MARCH 1: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates the win against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 1, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Before the regular season started, DiVicenzo was operating on the belief that he would be returning later this season. 

“I wouldn’t come in here with the mindset of I’m gonna play next year,” he said via The Athletic. “No, the mindset is to play this year.”

He added that he has sought help with other players who suffered the same fate, such as Damian Lillard

“It’s been very, very helpful those days or weeks where you feel like you’re not gaining so much ground as you should. You talk to those guys, and they kind of help push you along,” he said. 

“There [are] a lot of battles in sports that aren’t the physical ones. It starts with the physical and then turns into the mental side. So, just [showing] that there is light at the end of the tunnel. As vulnerable as I am, I can tell you I’m as driven and as confident,” he added.

DiVicenzo also talked about the value he would be bringing once he returned to the team. 

“They’re not going to come to you and say, ‘We’re not doing XYZ,’” he said. “Obviously, you know it’s a business, and they’re going to do what’s best for the organization and what’s for the team. But I like to think of what I bring to the organization, yes, on the court, but off the court. Kind of invaluable stuff that you may not see on a stat sheet and just try to be a good person, a good human being. And when you do that every single day, I think they see that.”

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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