Pelicans Get Concerning Bennedict Mathurin Injury Update

The New Orleans Pelicans guard Bennedict Mathurin has been listed as out for Wednesday night’s game. Underdog NBA reported that he is out due to a thumb injury. The Pelicans are already struggling as is and now have players in and out of the lineup. It is a right thumb sprain, not seeming to be too serious and is more of a precaution, keeping him out of the game.

Pelicans Forward/Guards struggles

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 06: Bennedict Mathurin #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes in for a dunk during the first half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on November 06, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Mathurin is having the worst season of his career so far. He is averaging the lowest minutes per game and lowest points per game of his entire career. Mathurin is only averaging 15.8 minutes and only six points per game. These are by far the lowest of his career. He is also shooting just 36.5% from the field and an abysmal 19.2% from three. This is an uncharacteristic season so far for Mathurin. He was a reliable scorer off the bench for the Pacers and even the Clippers.

Mathurin now looks like a shell of his former self. It is still early and he can improve. He isn’t getting nearly as many minutes as he once was but when he returns from injury, he’ll have a chance to earn more time. Mathurin will have his opportunities to improve and become that scorer again, especially on a struggling Pelicans team.

What The Pelicans Must Do Now

Getty DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 24: Bennedict Mathurin #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket aganst the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Ball Arena on October 24, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Pelicans will have to enter Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets without Mathurin. They can most likely find offensive production from anyone. The production that they may not have anywhere else is his defense. He has been a good defender in this league. The type of player to guard a team’s best offensive options when he gets in the game.

New Orleans will have a chance to win a game Wednesday night against a struggling Nets team. They will be without Mathurin, though, as he continues to try to heal from his thumb injury. This will be a good confidence-boosting game for the Pelicans if they can win.