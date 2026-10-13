Former Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Gets Major Boost From New Pelicans Coach

Since getting traded by the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole has had a rough few years with the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.

Poole was a major spark plug for the Warriors in their championship run in 2022. He averaged 17.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the 2022 NBA playoffs, primarily off the bench.

However, an incident with Draymond Green led to his trade to the Wizards in 2023. The Wizards parted ways two seasons later, trading him to the Pelicans last year.

In his first season with the Pelicans, Poole averaged 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 39 games.

Jordan Poole Has Clean Slate Under New Coach

According to Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints, all players for the New Orleans Pelicans will have a clean slate under new coach Jamahl Mosley.

Mosley is expected to give everyone a fair shot to be in the starting lineup and become part of his rotation for next season.

One player who received a major boost from Mosley’s clean slate is Jordan Poole. He is looking to establish himself as a top player for New Orleans this season.

“I’ve gotten to know Coach Mosley a little bit throughout my years in the NBA,” Poole told ClutchPoints. “Just having an open line of communication, they want me to be me. They want me to play-make, bring my championship-level experience, score the ball, and put my teammates in a position to be successful.”

The one-time NBA champ added that a fresh start was what he needed. He also understands that defense is an important part of Mosley’s coaching, so he will do his best to become vocal and better on that end of the floor.

“We’re playing defense together as a team,” Poole continued. “So, the schemes need to be right. The team needs to be locked in on that side of the ball, a unit. I think from the years that I’ve played some high-level basketball, that was a priority, a focus.”

New Orleans have a deep roster, so Poole will likely come off the bench and provide a spark offensively alongside Bennedict Mathurin. He could also be the primary playmaker for the second unit, possibly being part of the closing lineup if needed.

Pelicans Predicted to Not Make Playoffs

Despite a stacked roster with a new coach, the New Orleans Pelicans are predicted to miss the playoffs this season.

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Pelicans will finish 12th in the Western Conference at 32-50.

“New coach Jamahl Mosley had a strong impact on the defensive end in Orlando and likely will need to make a similar dent here to keep this team in the Play-In race,” Hollinger wrote. “There’s upside to win half their games and crash the Play-In party if everything breaks right.”

However, Hollinger can only see the Pelicans being successful with a healthy Zion Williamson.