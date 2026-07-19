Knicks Could Turn to Veteran Free Agent Center After Mavs’ Moussa Cissé Decision

The New York Knicks are doing their best this offseason to maintain their championship core in hopes of repeating as NBA champions in 2026-27.

They’ve done a good job thus far, bringing back key bench players such as Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson, but due to financial limitations placed on the front office, they had to watch center Mitchell Robinson walk out the door and straight to the Boston Celtics.

Even Ariel Hukporti, who served as the Knicks’ third big man last season, has found himself a new home, inking a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to serve as Joel Embiid’s backup.

New York signed Andre Drummond to serve as their primary backup, but are still in need of another reserve big. They did their best to go after Dallas Mavericks restricted free agent Moussa Cissé, but the Mavs shut that down very quickly.

Where else can the Knicks turn?

Knicks Could Go After Big Man Tony Bradley in FA

One of the most experienced remaining centers on the market is veteran Tony Bradley, who, funnily enough, the New York Knicks have seen twice over the last two years in the postseason.

Bradley was with the Indiana Pacers when they bounced New York in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, and most recently spent the 2025-26 season with the Atlanta Hawks, who gave the Knicks their toughest battle this past postseason.

Heavy’s Adam Taylor was the first to name Bradley as a potential Knicks target.

“Tony Bradley is a name most Knicks fans haven’t mentioned. His addition would be far from attractive. However, he’s a solid big man who could soak up minutes in a pinch while also being ok with a deeper role within the roster,” wrote Taylor.

“Bradley is a decent defender, reliable screener and can get you buckets within the right system.”

After losing Hukporti in free agency and striking out on Cissé, the Knicks aren’t looking for a splashy move to polish off their roster.

All they need is someone whom they can trust on the floor in big moments in case of injury, and someone who can spell Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond when they get into foul trouble.

Bradley would be a cheap, yet effective option.

Knicks Working Under Second Apron Mandate

Of course, the New York Knicks aren’t exactly pleased to be in this sort of financial situation.

Leon Rose and company would likely much rather have Robinson back on a new contract, with a player like Drummond serving as the team’s third center.

But owner James Dolan’s mandate for the team to stay under the second apron threw a wrench into those plans.

That’s why for their final roster spot, they’re searching for a player they can sign to the veteran’s minimum, roughly a $2.5 million contract.

Bradley would certainly sign for that minimum, but you’re paying for what you get.

If the Knicks hope to repeat for a championship in 2026-27, they’re going to need similar contributions from their bench to what they got last season, and it will be a taller ask considering what they lost at center.