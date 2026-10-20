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Ex-Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Gets Bad News Before Warriors’ Season Opener

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There were frustrating moments during Kristaps PorzingisNew York Knicks tenure, to be sure.

But as Porzingis was playing as a rising star for the Knicks, none of it quite felt like the updates and news that keep coming out about Porzingis these days. He’s a member of the Golden State Warriors, but illness issues have derailed his career at the moment.

The new NBA season is just about to get underway. The Warriors have a major marquee matchup on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Porzingis, though, isn’t expected to be there at all.

Kristaps Porzingis Update

Porzingis won’t be traveling with the Warriors to begin this season.

That’s what Warriors beat writer Nick Friedell shared on X on Monday:

It’s not the only update that came out on Monday, either.

Another Warriors writer, Tim Kawakami, recently recorded a podcast episode with GM Mike Dunleavy, and he shared a quote from the general manager on social media.

“I wish I knew,” Dunleavy told Kawakami about Porzingis’ return timeline. “Honestly, I wish I knew. I really don’t have a timeframe on it. We’re working through it. It’s an unfortunate situation. You know, I feel bad for Kristaps and obviously for us.”

Porzingis had already encountered some potential health issues before the Warriors acquired him, so this isn’t a total shock for Golden State. The sickness problems weren’t something Porzingis had dealt with in the Big Apple, though.

It’s both a bit scary and also quite a bummer. At this point, it’s hard to know what comes next for Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis Shares a Message

Porzingis shared a pair of messages on social media last week about all of this.

Here was the first:

And here was the second:

All the Warriors can do at this point is wait.

The Knicks open their season Tuesday night, and it’s been years since Porzingis is on their roster, but the New York fanbase will be feeling for KP from afar.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Gets Bad News Before Warriors’ Season Opener

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