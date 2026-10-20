Ex-Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Gets Bad News Before Warriors’ Season Opener

There were frustrating moments during Kristaps Porzingis‘ New York Knicks tenure, to be sure.

But as Porzingis was playing as a rising star for the Knicks, none of it quite felt like the updates and news that keep coming out about Porzingis these days. He’s a member of the Golden State Warriors, but illness issues have derailed his career at the moment.

The new NBA season is just about to get underway. The Warriors have a major marquee matchup on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Porzingis, though, isn’t expected to be there at all.

Kristaps Porzingis Update

Porzingis won’t be traveling with the Warriors to begin this season.

That’s what Warriors beat writer Nick Friedell shared on X on Monday:

A couple more notes from Kerr: Bassey also did not practice because of knee tendinitis. He is day to day. Kristaps Porzingis will not travel with the Warriors as they start the season. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 19, 2026

It’s not the only update that came out on Monday, either.

Another Warriors writer, Tim Kawakami, recently recorded a podcast episode with GM Mike Dunleavy, and he shared a quote from the general manager on social media.

“I wish I knew,” Dunleavy told Kawakami about Porzingis’ return timeline. “Honestly, I wish I knew. I really don’t have a timeframe on it. We’re working through it. It’s an unfortunate situation. You know, I feel bad for Kristaps and obviously for us.”

Porzingis had already encountered some potential health issues before the Warriors acquired him, so this isn’t a total shock for Golden State. The sickness problems weren’t something Porzingis had dealt with in the Big Apple, though.

It’s both a bit scary and also quite a bummer. At this point, it’s hard to know what comes next for Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis Shares a Message

Porzingis shared a pair of messages on social media last week about all of this.

Here was the first:

Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon. It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it 💪🏼 Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support 🙏🏼 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) October 14, 2026

And here was the second:

I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now 😄🙏🏼 and I don’t have hiv or aids. — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) October 14, 2026

All the Warriors can do at this point is wait.

The Knicks open their season Tuesday night, and it’s been years since Porzingis is on their roster, but the New York fanbase will be feeling for KP from afar.