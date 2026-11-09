Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Flips Early-Season Narrative With Major NBA Honor

Jalen Brunson wasn’t worried when his shots stopped falling. The New York Knicks captain had been through enough to know that an early-season shooting slump wasn’t going to define his year.

A week later, the NBA has recognized his turnaround.

Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, Nov. 9, after leading the Knicks to three consecutive victories from Nov. 2-8.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP averaged 27.7 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range during that stretch.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic earned the Western Conference honor.

For Brunson, the award marks a dramatic change from a difficult opening stretch that left the defending champions searching for answers.

Jalen Brunson Breaks Out of Early Shooting Slump

Play

The Knicks opened their title defense with three consecutive losses. Brunson, normally one of the NBA’s most reliable offensive creators, struggled to find his shooting rhythm.

Entering Wednesday’s rematch against Chicago, he was shooting just above 40% from the field.

But Brunson had offered a simple explanation for his struggles.

“Missing shots I normally make,” he told reporters before facing the Bulls.

The response came quickly.

Brunson erupted for a season-high 33 points in New York’s 135-105 demolition of Chicago at Madison Square Garden.

He scored 22 points in the opening quarter alone, outscoring the entire Bulls lineup by one.

Brunson finished 10 of 17 from the field, including five 3-pointers, despite playing only 28 minutes.

“When you have it going, it feels good,” Brunson said afterward. “Just trying to play off of that and use your gravity to make plays.”

The Knicks scored 84 first-half points, tying a franchise record while building a lead that eventually reached 44.

It was the kind of performance New York had been waiting for from its captain.

Brunson Leads Knicks Back Above .500

Brunson carried that momentum into Saturday’s road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He scored 31 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out nine assists in New York’s 109-97 victory.

His most decisive stretch came in the second quarter, when he scored 18 consecutive Knicks points to turn an early deficit into a halftime advantage.

The victory lifted New York to 5-4, putting the defending champions above .500 for the first time since their opening game.

Brunson also scored 19 points and distributed six assists in Monday’s 103-90 victory over Brooklyn, completing his award-winning week.

The turnaround has extended beyond individual production.

After losing their first three games, the Knicks have won five of six, combining improved defensive execution with Brunson’s renewed offensive efficiency.

His Player of the Week award provides early validation, but New York faces another test ahead.

The Knicks return to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to face a rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks team led by Tyler Herro, Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma.

For Brunson, the early shooting slump is fading into the background. For the Knicks, their captain’s resurgence offers another reason to believe their championship defense is finding its footing.