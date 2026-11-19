The OKC Thunder may have to stick with what they have for now as they wait for the recovery of secondary star Jalen Williams.

NBA insider Michael Scotto reported on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s “Deals and Dunks” that the New Orleans Pelicans have kept a steep asking price on Trey Murphy III while Herb Jones’ trade value may be shifting ahead of the trade deadline.

Murphy and Jones are seen as possible replacements for Williams if the Thunder pulls off trades for them.

“Trey Murphy is a highly valued asset for the Pelicans,” Scotto said.

Scotto noted that New Orleans turned down trade offers featuring at least two first-round picks over the summer because the team wanted three first-round picks, down from a reported four earlier in the year.

“There were times over the summer when New Orleans could have gotten at least two first-round picks for him, but the team declined. I always heard they wanted three over the summer,” Scotto said. “They value him highly because of his contract and because he’s a young guy who fits their timeline. So we’ll see. It would cost a lot for a team to get Trey.”

While the Thunder has the assets to trade for them, their salary cap situation is also a big factor why they are not pulling the trigger on a possible deal.

Murphy and Jones’ Value For The Thunder

New Orleans values Murphy highly due to his contract, age, and fit with the franchise’s timeline, meaning it will take a heavy package to acquire him.

Murphy is 26 years old and is playing on a four-year, $112 million contract.

On the other hand, Jones’ trade value may have dropped leading into the trade deadline, following a slow start to the 2026-2027 season, where he is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 16 appearances.

“Herb Jones was previously valued at two first-round picks. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to get that now as we get closer to the deadline, especially since they’re not playing him as many minutes as he normally would,” Scotto said.

While Jones has long drawn interest from teams seeking perimeter defense, his current production and contract affect what New Orleans can realistically command in return.

How Would Trey Murphy Fit With The OKC Thunder

Trey Murphy III would give the Thunder high-volume 3-point shooting, wing size, and defensive acumen to help cover injuries to key starters like Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, and Chet Holmgren.

He thrives on catch-and-shoot looks, which can open up the floor for the likes of Ajay Mitchell and two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With a seven-foot wingspan and strong open-court athleticism, he can finish in transition, play off-ball alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, and slot into lineups that value versatility.

Trey Murphy is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across nine games in the season so far, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range.

With Williams and Wallace sidelined, Ajay Mitchell has stepped into a primary secondary-scoring and playmaking role.

Jared McCain has taken on heavier perimeter minutes and floor spacing, while guards like Bennett Stirtz and Nikola Topic have factored into depth alongside veteran Alex Caruso.

Isaiah Hartenstein anchors the middle while Oklahoma City alternates between Aday Mara’s size and rim protection and Kenrich Williams’s versatility.

Nonetheless, there is still a glaring void on both ends of the floor without Williams and Wallace.